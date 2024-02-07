NBA Trade Deadline: Xavier Tillman Traded To The Boston Celtics

The Memphis Grizzlies have traded center Xavier Tillman to the Boston Celtics for two second-round picks as the Celtics look for more front-court depth.



The Memphis Grizzlies are trading F/C Xavier Tillman to the Boston Celtics for two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2024

The Celtics are sending a 2027 second round pick via the Atlanta Hawks and a 2030 second round pick via the Dallas Mavericks. Lamar Stevens also heads over to the Grizzlies in the deal.

This is a really good trade for the Celtics as they do not have much depth at the forward positions. The Celtics have been trotting out Luke Kornet as their backup center to Kristaps Porzingis. Tillman offers a much different skill-set than Kornet, however. His defense alone should be enough for him to usurp the backup center spot.

Some Xavier Tillman defense. pic.twitter.com/5WK5jPHQzs — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) February 7, 2024

Tillman has been a solid rotational big man ever since he was drafted by the Sacramento Kings in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft out of Michigan State. He came onto the scene as a rotational player fro the Memphis Grizzlies. He is on an expiring contract and should be a good rental for the Celtics as they try and compete for a championship. Tillman has started some games for the Grizzlies, but was fazed out of the rotation due to the emergence of Santi Aldama and GG Jackson. Tillman has been dealing with a knee injury recently, but that should not impact his contributions to the Celtics.

This season, Tillman was averaging 6.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. He is also averaging a steal and a block a night, so definitely a defensive presence that the Celtics need for the bench. The Celtics may not be done making moves as theya re trying to go all-in in what could be a very good window to compete for a championship. Now with the acquisition of Tillman, the Celtics now have a very deep front court with Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis and now Xavier Tillman.