NBA media predicts Nikola Jokic to win 3rd consecutive MVP

Joe Lyons
2 min read
The results of ESPN’s second NBA MVP Straw Poll have been released, with Nikola Jokic in line to win a third straight MVP honor.

The Denver Nuggets big man is set to become the fourth player in league history to win three consecutive MVPs alongside:

  • Bill Russell
  • Wilt Chamberlain
  • Larry Bird

After 51 games, Jokic is averaging 24.7 points, 11.5 rebounds and 10.1 assists per night and could become the third player in NBA history to average a triple double across the course of a season.

Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook are the only players to achieve this so far but it appears likely that the Serbian will etch his name amongst the NBA’s greatest of all-time.

Can anyone stop Nikola Jokic from winning a third straight MVP?

According to NBA betting sites, Jokic is the odds-on favorite (-200) to win the award. Joel Embiid follows in second at a price of +400, with a two-horse race expected to develop once again.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (+600), Luka Doncic (+1100) and Jayson Tatum (+1200) are the remaining candidates, but with less than 25 games to play until the end of the regular season it would take an incredible stretch to pip Jokic.

Denver have won an NBA record 25 straight regular season games when Jokic drops a double-double, which previously belonged to the Los Angeles Lakers and Magic Johnson (24 games).

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Arrow to top