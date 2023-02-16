NBA media predicts Nikola Jokic to win 3rd consecutive MVP

The results of ESPN’s second NBA MVP Straw Poll have been released, with Nikola Jokic in line to win a third straight MVP honor.

The Denver Nuggets big man is set to become the fourth player in league history to win three consecutive MVPs alongside:

Bill Russell

Wilt Chamberlain

Larry Bird

After 51 games, Jokic is averaging 24.7 points, 11.5 rebounds and 10.1 assists per night and could become the third player in NBA history to average a triple double across the course of a season.

Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook are the only players to achieve this so far but it appears likely that the Serbian will etch his name amongst the NBA’s greatest of all-time.

Media members have Nikola Jokic winning his 3rd MVP in a row (Via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/fjBwWhiFv8 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 16, 2023

Can anyone stop Nikola Jokic from winning a third straight MVP?

According to NBA betting sites, Jokic is the odds-on favorite (-200) to win the award. Joel Embiid follows in second at a price of +400, with a two-horse race expected to develop once again.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (+600), Luka Doncic (+1100) and Jayson Tatum (+1200) are the remaining candidates, but with less than 25 games to play until the end of the regular season it would take an incredible stretch to pip Jokic.

Denver have won an NBA record 25 straight regular season games when Jokic drops a double-double, which previously belonged to the Los Angeles Lakers and Magic Johnson (24 games).

