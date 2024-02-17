The Slam Dunk Contest has always been one of the marquee events during All-Star Weekend. It is typically the final competition of the Saturday night festivities, and can sometimes provide highlights that live on in NBA eternity, like those of Vince Carter or Aaron Gordon.

NBA: First All-Star In Dunk Contest Since 2018

But some would argue that the event has lost some of its luster over the past handful of years, and that is in large part due to the lack of big names that participate.

Take the most recent version of the Dunk Contest, for example. Of the four participants in 2023, one was averaging 5 points per game, one was a G-Leaguer, and the other two were KJ Martin and Trey Murphy III. The event ended up being won by Mac McClung, the G-League player.

The lack of star power in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest has been a theme. In fact, in the nine years leading up to 2024, only three current All-Stars have competed; Andre Drummond in 2016, DeAndre Jordan in 2017, and Victor Oladipo in 2018. There hasn’t been one since.

Until this year. While the field for 2024 still includes some lesser-known names like the Mac McClung and Jacob Toppin, one of the best players on the best team in the league will be participating. Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has entered his name into the pool for All-Star Weekend this year, providing the event with a much-needed boost of star power.

Who Is The Favorite To Win In 2024?

While Brown will certainly be the most recognizable name, Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. will also be one of the four. Jaquez burst onto the scene with a hot start to his first season in the NBA, and though he has cooled off a bit, is still considered to be one of the better first-year players in the league this year.

According to the oddsmakers at BetOnline, it is last year’s champion who has the best chance of taking home the hardware tonight in Indianapolis. McClung is listed as the heavy favorite with a -275 designation, with Brown being the next-closest on the list at +450. Jaquez Jr is back at +800 while Toppin is listed at +900.