The Golden State Warriors have built one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history over the last decade. Since Steve Kerr took over in 2014-15, the Warriors have only missed the playoffs twice. They’ve made the NBA Finals in six of his 10 seasons as their head coach. Golden State has won four championships in that span.

After winning the Finals in the 2021-22 season, the Warriors took a step back last season. They were 44-38 and made the postseason, but lost in the Conference semi-finals. In 2023-24, Golden State is 17-20 through their first 37 games. The Warriors have lost in blowout fashion in their last two games and changes could be on the horizon. NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that virtually everyone but Steph Curry is on the table for a possible trade. Are the Warriors ready to break up their big three and end one of the greatest trios in league history?

Tough decisions loom for the Warriors if they cannot find a way to win more consistently this season

The Warriors know who the franchise values most, and that’s two-time league MVP Step Curry. He’s been sensational in 15 seasons with Golden State. Despite their success in the past, the Warriors of 2023-24 are struggling. They lost by 36 points last night to the New Orleans Pelicans at home. Curry and the Warriors have lost six of their last eight games played. Additionally, they are 4-6 in their last 10. Changes could be coming if Golden State cannot find a way to turn their season around.

This year’s trade deadline is February 8th and the Warriors have a few weeks to try and play their best basketball of the season. If the struggles continue, NBA insider Shams Charania says everyone but Steph Curry could realistically be up for trade. That means the team could be ready to move on from either Klay Thompson or Draymond Green if it came to that.

Klay Thompson is an unrestricted free agent after this season and the Warriors have not reached a long-term deal with him yet. That makes Thompson an easy piece for a possible trade. While Thompson has been an integral part of the Warriors’ success over the last decade, they could be ready to move on. Draymond Green was also mentioned, but he might be harder to move than Thompson.

Before the start of the 2023-24 season, Green signed a four-year, $100 million extension with the Warriors. He was guaranteed $100 million at signing and that makes him a much harder player to trade. At this stage in his career, it will not be easy to find a team that is willing to pick up that kind of contact for someone who turns 34 in March. On top of that, green is dealing with suspensions this season as well which adds to all the drama in Golden State. The Warriors have some tough decisions to make soon.