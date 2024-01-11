NBA

NBA insider says virtually everyone but Steph Curry is on the table for a possible trade

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Steph Curry Warriors pic
Steph Curry Warriors pic

The Golden State Warriors have built one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history over the last decade. Since Steve Kerr took over in 2014-15, the Warriors have only missed the playoffs twice. They’ve made the NBA Finals in six of his 10 seasons as their head coach. Golden State has won four championships in that span. 

After winning the Finals in the 2021-22 season, the Warriors took a step back last season. They were 44-38 and made the postseason, but lost in the Conference semi-finals. In 2023-24, Golden State is 17-20 through their first 37 games. The Warriors have lost in blowout fashion in their last two games and changes could be on the horizon. NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that virtually everyone but Steph Curry is on the table for a possible trade. Are the Warriors ready to break up their big three and end one of the greatest trios in league history?

Tough decisions loom for the Warriors if they cannot find a way to win more consistently this season


The Warriors know who the franchise values most, and that’s two-time league MVP Step Curry. He’s been sensational in 15 seasons with Golden State. Despite their success in the past, the Warriors of 2023-24 are struggling. They lost by 36 points last night to the New Orleans Pelicans at home. Curry and the Warriors have lost six of their last eight games played. Additionally, they are 4-6 in their last 10. Changes could be coming if Golden State cannot find a way to turn their season around.

This year’s trade deadline is February 8th and the Warriors have a few weeks to try and play their best basketball of the season. If the struggles continue, NBA insider Shams Charania says everyone but Steph Curry could realistically be up for trade. That means the team could be ready to move on from either Klay Thompson or Draymond Green if it came to that.


Klay Thompson is an unrestricted free agent after this season and the Warriors have not reached a long-term deal with him yet. That makes Thompson an easy piece for a possible trade. While Thompson has been an integral part of the Warriors’ success over the last decade, they could be ready to move on. Draymond Green was also mentioned, but he might be harder to move than Thompson.

Before the start of the 2023-24 season, Green signed a four-year, $100 million extension with the Warriors. He was guaranteed $100 million at signing and that makes him a much harder player to trade. At this stage in his career, it will not be easy to find a team that is willing to pick up that kind of contact for someone who turns 34 in March. On top of that, green is dealing with suspensions this season as well which adds to all the drama in Golden State. The Warriors have some tough decisions to make soon.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Steph Curry Warriors pic
NBA

LATEST NBA insider says virtually everyone but Steph Curry is on the table for a possible trade

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 11 2024
USATSI 22266633 168397130 lowres 2
NBA
What Is The Lowest NBA Score In History?
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Jan 11 2024

The NBA has captured the hearts of basketball fans since 1946, supplying some breath-taking moments due to its high-scoring nature. But what is the lowest score in NBA history? What…

Donovan Mitchell Cavs pic
NBA
The Heat remain interested in Donovan Mitchell despite Cleveland defiant to make a deal happen
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 11 2024

Last season, the Miami Heat went 44-38 in the regular season and snuck into the playoffs as the 8th seed. Unsurprisingly, the Heat played their best basketball in the postseason…

rsz timberwolves celtics basketball
NBA
NBA: Timberwolves Loss Helps Close The Gap In The Western Conference
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 11 2024
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn13
NBA
NBA: What The Kawhi Leonard Extension Means For Paul George
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 10 2024
Kevin Durant Suns pic
NBA
Suns’ Kevin Durant shut down the rumors that he wants to request a trade from Phoenix
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 10 2024
Erik Spoelstra Miami Heat pic
NBA
Miami’s Erik Spoelstra signed an eight-year, $120 million extension to remain with the Heat
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 10 2024
Arrow to top