Through 45 games this season, the Celtics have a 35-10 record. That is currently the best in the NBA. Boston made a few trades this summer to improve their lineup and they’ve helped out nicely. During a game between the Celtics and Heat on Thursday night, NBA Commentator Reggie Miller had thoughts on one Celtics player in particular.

The Hall of Famer thought that Celtics SG Derrick White deserved a bit more recognition this season. He claimed that some players on Boston’s lineup like White are not always in the spotlight. However, he continues to produce at a high level and Miller thinks “You got to reward winning.” The five-time all-star thinks Derrick White should earn his first all-star selection this season as a member of the Celtics.

Is Derrick White deserving of becoming a first-time all-star in 2024?

“I would be surprised if he’s not on the All-Star team. At some point you got to reward winning.” – @ReggieMillerTNT on Derrick White pic.twitter.com/1exiJGVxSX — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 26, 2024



Derrick White started his NBA career with Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs. He was the 29th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. White played five seasons with the Spurs but was traded to the Celtis at the 2021-22 deadline. The 29-year-old has been with Boston since then and has worked his way to a full-time starting role. Last season, he played in all 82 games and made 70 starts. In 2023-24, he played and started in 41 games this season. White has missed just four regular season games.

His (15,9) points and (4.1) rebounds are new career highs in his second full season with the team. Along with that, he’s averaging a team-leading (4.8) assists in 2023-24. White’s (.401) three-point percentage is the second-highest of his career. It’s been a strong season for White as a full-time starter in Boston. That’s why TNT’s Reggie Miller thinks White deserves to be a first-time all-star.

Derrick White is even better than the hype!pic.twitter.com/6vGq2x7BXV — Honest☘️Larry (@HonestLarry1) January 20, 2024



Chances are that Derrick White is not an all-star this season. Several other players are statistically doing a lot more than he has in 2023-24. That might be what separates himself and others from making the list. Becoming an all-star in the NBA is not easy. It’s something White will continue to work towards. Making it this season seems farfetched even though Reggie Miller may think otherwise.