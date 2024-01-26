NBA

NBA Commentator Reggie Miller believes this Celtics player should be a first-time all-star in 2024

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Derrick White Celtics pic
Derrick White Celtics pic

Through 45 games this season, the Celtics have a 35-10 record. That is currently the best in the NBA. Boston made a few trades this summer to improve their lineup and they’ve helped out nicely. During a game between the Celtics and Heat on Thursday night, NBA Commentator Reggie Miller had thoughts on one Celtics player in particular. 

The Hall of Famer thought that Celtics SG Derrick White deserved a bit more recognition this season. He claimed that some players on Boston’s lineup like White are not always in the spotlight. However, he continues to produce at a high level and Miller thinks “You got to reward winning.” The five-time all-star thinks Derrick White should earn his first all-star selection this season as a member of the Celtics.

Is Derrick White deserving of becoming a first-time all-star in 2024?


Derrick White started his NBA career with Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs. He was the 29th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. White played five seasons with the Spurs but was traded to the Celtis at the 2021-22 deadline. The 29-year-old has been with Boston since then and has worked his way to a full-time starting role. Last season, he played in all 82 games and made 70 starts. In 2023-24, he played and started in 41 games this season. White has missed just four regular season games.

His (15,9) points and (4.1) rebounds are new career highs in his second full season with the team. Along with that, he’s averaging a team-leading (4.8) assists in 2023-24. White’s (.401) three-point percentage is the second-highest of his career. It’s been a strong season for White as a full-time starter in Boston. That’s why TNT’s Reggie Miller thinks White deserves to be a first-time all-star.


Chances are that Derrick White is not an all-star this season. Several other players are statistically doing a lot more than he has in 2023-24. That might be what separates himself and others from making the list. Becoming an all-star in the NBA is not easy. It’s something White will continue to work towards. Making it this season seems farfetched even though Reggie Miller may think otherwise.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Derrick White Celtics pic
NBA

LATEST NBA Commentator Reggie Miller believes this Celtics player should be a first-time all-star in 2024

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 26 2024
Victor Wembanyama Spurs pic
NBA
Can Victor Wembanyama be the first rookie since Blake Griffin to make an all-star game?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 26 2024

The San Antonio Spurs were lucky enough to have the 1st overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. It was a no-brainer for them when they selected Victor Wembanyama. His…

Zach LaVine Bulls pic
NBA
Bulls Injury Report: Zach LaVine (ankle/foot) could be out until after the trade deadline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 26 2024

The 2023-24 season has been an uphill battle for all-star SG Zach LaVine to stay healthy. He’s played in 25 of Chicago’s 46 games this season. Injuries have kept him…

Kristaps Porzingis Celtics pic
NBA
Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis had an optimistic outlook after an ankle injury on Thursday vs. Miami
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 26 2024
2732f014b62a0de688a3d64b3bc04ea4
NBA
NBA: New-Look Indiana Pacers Looking To Avoid 0-4 Record With Siakam On The Roster
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 25 2024
Ben Simmons Nets pic
NBA
Nets Injury Report: How close is Ben Simmons (back) to returning for Brooklyn?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 25 2024
Wes Unseld Jr. Wizards pic
NBA
Wes Unseld Jr. will no longer be the Wizards’ head coach and will move to a front-office role
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 25 2024
Arrow to top