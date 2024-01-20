NBA

NBA: Can OKC Gain Ground On Minnesota In The West Standings Tonight?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz timberwolves thunder basketball
rsz timberwolves thunder basketball

Earlier in the week, we had the two top teams in the Eastern Conference do battle, and saw the Bucks dominate the Celtics to shorten the gap between the two teams. On the NBA slate for this weekend is another battle of two teams leading their conference, but this time the battle is out West, as the Thunder are scheduled to take on the Timberwolves on Saturday night in Minnesota.

NBA: Wolves Take On Thunder In Battle Of West Giants

The Wolves enter as the top-seeded team. They took over first place in the conference back on November 19th and have never looked back, and currently have a 30-11 record, just 1.5 games behind the Celtics for the best record in the NBA. They hit a rough patch to begin the 2024 calendar year, losing four of six as they navigated a tough portion of the schedule while playing on the road. On two separate occasions, the Thunder pulled even with the Wolves to tie for the top spot in the West.

But some home cooking has helped. Back in Minnesota since last Friday, the Timberwolves have won four games in a row, and still have two more games at the Target Center before hitting the road again.

The first of those two games will be a huge test.

Thunder Have A Chance To Close The Gap

On Saturday night, the second-placed Thunder will be paying a visit. They along with the Nuggets have been floating around as the 2nd-seeded team in the conference for most of the season, but have been alone in the slot since December 29th.

But after pulling even with Minnesota at 27-11 just a week ago, the Thunder had a rough back-to-back in Los Angeles. On consecutive nights, they lost games to the Lakers and Clippers, which coincided with victories by the Wolves, and have pushed OKC down to two full games back entering tonight’s action.

The two sides will become familiar with each other over the coming days. OKC and Minnesota will square off again before January is over, which will mark the 4th and final meeting of the current NBA regular season. They have split the first two games, with the Thunder winning the most recent battle.

With a win, the Wolves will open up a three game lead on the Thunder, which would be the largest lead in the conference since December 18th.

Likely due to being the home team, the Wolves are a 3.5 point favorite entering the game. The over/under is set at 229.5.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz gettyimages 1946335867 e1705720662602
NBA

LATEST NBA: 50-Piece From Devin Booker Helps Suns Win 4th Game In A Row

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 20 2024
rsz ezgif 4 03b066bf16
NBA
NBA: Nuggets Down Celtics, Handing Boston First Home Loss In Last 27 Games
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 20 2024

The Boston Celtics hosted the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, and the potential NBA Finals preview lived up to the expectations. Boston entered the game with the league’s best record…

Pascal Siakam 011624
NBA
NBA: Pascal Siakam Should Make His Debut For The Pacers Tonight
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 19 2024

There was some sticker shock when the Indiana Pacers traded for Pascal Siakam earlier this week. Indy has the top ranked offense in the NBA and is one of the…

rsz charles barkley getty 021522 ftr
NBA
Charles Barkley: What Is The Former NBA Star’s Net Worth?
Author image Ben Horlock  •  Jan 19 2024
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn16
NBA
NBA: Sacramento Kings Lose Again, Extending Brutal Losing Streak
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 19 2024
rsz 19284018800
NBA
NBA: Can The Red Hot Utah Jazz Make It 7 Wins In A Row Against OKC Tonight?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 18 2024
Quentin Grimes Knicks pic
NBA
The Mavericks are reportedly interested in trading for New York’s Quentin Grimes
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 18 2024
Arrow to top