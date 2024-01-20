Earlier in the week, we had the two top teams in the Eastern Conference do battle, and saw the Bucks dominate the Celtics to shorten the gap between the two teams. On the NBA slate for this weekend is another battle of two teams leading their conference, but this time the battle is out West, as the Thunder are scheduled to take on the Timberwolves on Saturday night in Minnesota.

NBA: Wolves Take On Thunder In Battle Of West Giants

ANTHONY EDWARDS YOU ARE RIDICULOUS pic.twitter.com/FYZYqR4KWk — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 19, 2024

The Wolves enter as the top-seeded team. They took over first place in the conference back on November 19th and have never looked back, and currently have a 30-11 record, just 1.5 games behind the Celtics for the best record in the NBA. They hit a rough patch to begin the 2024 calendar year, losing four of six as they navigated a tough portion of the schedule while playing on the road. On two separate occasions, the Thunder pulled even with the Wolves to tie for the top spot in the West.

But some home cooking has helped. Back in Minnesota since last Friday, the Timberwolves have won four games in a row, and still have two more games at the Target Center before hitting the road again.

The first of those two games will be a huge test.

Thunder Have A Chance To Close The Gap

Chet Holmgren (17.7 PPG, 2.5 BPG, 39.2 3P%) is on pace to become the first player in NBA history to average 2.5+ BPG while shooting 39%+ from three over a season (min. 20 3PA) pic.twitter.com/oJWSNGATLr — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2024

On Saturday night, the second-placed Thunder will be paying a visit. They along with the Nuggets have been floating around as the 2nd-seeded team in the conference for most of the season, but have been alone in the slot since December 29th.

But after pulling even with Minnesota at 27-11 just a week ago, the Thunder had a rough back-to-back in Los Angeles. On consecutive nights, they lost games to the Lakers and Clippers, which coincided with victories by the Wolves, and have pushed OKC down to two full games back entering tonight’s action.

The two sides will become familiar with each other over the coming days. OKC and Minnesota will square off again before January is over, which will mark the 4th and final meeting of the current NBA regular season. They have split the first two games, with the Thunder winning the most recent battle.

With a win, the Wolves will open up a three game lead on the Thunder, which would be the largest lead in the conference since December 18th.

Likely due to being the home team, the Wolves are a 3.5 point favorite entering the game. The over/under is set at 229.5.