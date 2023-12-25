Here at SportsLens we have decided to take a deep dive into Naoya Inoue’s boxing career thus far. Read on to find out more about Inoue’s record, how many knockouts he has, world title record and his best wins.

Naoya Inoue Record

Naoya Inoue is widely regarded as one of the best fighters in the world pound-for-pound. Not only is Inoue an undefeated champion with a sensational knockout record, but on top of that he is a four-weight world champion. Not to mention becoming undisputed king at bantamweight.

Now, Inoue has the chance to become undisputed world champion in a second weight class. We are talking about an elite fighter, who will go down in boxing folklore as one of the greatest fighters of this generation.

Going into the Tapales undisputed fight on Boxing Day in Japan, Naoya Inoue’s record is quite staggering. The 30-year-old boasts a prefect record of 25-0. Not only that, but of these 25 wins, Inoue has secured an emphatic 22 knockouts. Hence why Inoue is odds on every fight with offshore sportsbooks to win via stoppage.

Having been involved in 20 straight world title fights, winning each and every one of them, Inoue is evidently an elite fighter. This just goes to show the level of fighter we are talking about with Naoya Inoue.

Naoya Inoue turned professional back in October 2012 when he was just 19-years-old. Since then, the Japanese boxing mega-star has had a meteoric rise to the top of four different weight division. The scary thing is, Inoue could continue to dominate in even more weight classes in the future.

The fighting pride of Japan first fought for world honours in his sixth fight. Inoue became WBC World Light-Flyweight Champion – winning via Round 6 knockout against Adrian Hernandez. ‘Monster’ the defended his light-flyweight world title once, before stepping up two weight classes to super-flyweight.

Inoue took just two rounds to knock out Omar Andres Narvaez to win the WBO Word Super-Flyweight Title. Inoue hung about at 115-pounds for a bit longer, making seven successful world title defenses before moving up to another weight division. Bantamweight was the next destination for the great ‘Monster’.

The Japanese fighter continued his knockout streak, annihilating Britain’s Jamie McDonnell to win the WBA World Bantamweight Title at the first time of asking. Inoue was a three weight world champion already. Inoue then beat Omar Andres Narvaez and Emmanuel Rodriguez before unifying the division against veteran Nonito Donaire.

After the unanimous decision victory against Donaire, Inoue was back on the knockout streak. He stopped Jason Moloney, Michael Dasmarinas and Aran Dipaen before then knocking out Nonito Donaire in the rematch in two rounds in June 2022.

Inoue then completed the collection at 118-pounds, knocking out Paul Butler in Round 11 in December 2022 to claim all the best at bantamweight. Naoya Inoue’s record was 24-0, he was a three-weight world champion and now an undisputed champion at bantamweight.

Then Inoue stepped up to a fourth weight class, daring to be great as he took on the unbeaten Stephen Fulton in July 2023. Tis was a tough test on paper, with the best US sportsbooks finding it tough to split them. Inoue showed levels in the fight, knocking Fulton out in Round 8 to become a four-weight world champion.

That takes us up to now in the career of Naoya Inoue. Naoya Inoue’s record is one of the best resumé in the sport of boxing. He is the unified champion at super-bantamweight now with two belts, and now bids to add another two belts to his mantlepiece to become an undisputed champion in a second weight class.

More huge fights await Inoue, that is for sure. You wouldn't put it past him becoming a five or six weight world champion – he really is that good.