Here is everything you need to know about the single hardest puncher in boxing pound-for-pound, Naoya Inoue. This includes the net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals for the four-weight world champion ‘Monster’.

Naoya Inoue Net Worth

Naoya Inoue has been a professional boxer since his debut back in October 2012. He has been boxing consistently for over 10 years straight now in the pro ranks, earning more and more money as his career has progressed up to world level. He is an elite fighter and without a doubt one of the pound-or-pound stars of the sport.

The 1993-born boxing superstar is one of the most fearsome punchers the sport of boxing has ever seen. His record consists of 25 wins – 22 of which have come via knockout. This is quite remarkable for a man who has campaigned his entire career at a maximum of 8st 10lbs.

As of December 2023, it is reported that Naoya Inoue’s net worth is somewhere in the region of $7 million (source: The Sun).

Naoya Inoue is of course one of the best fighters in the world, of that there is no doubt. Not only is he a true elite fighter, but he is also a massive celebrity in his home country of Japan. When Naoya Inoue fights, the entire country watches. He really is that much of a superstar, hence why he is such a wealthy man.

Inoue’s wealth is testament to his ability and dominance in the ring. Yes, the lighter weight division in boxing aren’t anywhere near as lucrative as the heavier weights. However, Inoue is an exception to that. He is a remarkable fighter and a multi-millionaire to match.

Naoya Inoue Career Earnings

After 25 professional boxing fights, Naoya Inoue’s biggest fight purse is reported to have been around $5 million (source: Forbes). This was reportedly how much ‘Monster’ earned for his last fight against the previously unbeaten Stephen Fulton.

Inoue went into the super-bantamweight world title fight as the favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks. A few people saw Fulton causing Inoue serious threats, but Inoue instead put on an emphatic performance, battering the American before stopping him in Round 8.

In total throughout his boxing career, Naoya Inoue has reportedly earned somewhere in the region of $12 million. This sum is far less than the likes of Anthony Joshua, Terence Crawford or Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez earn for one single fight, but is far more than any other fighter in the lighter weights.

The undefeated four-weight world champion has been earning a minimum of six-figures per fight for the majority of his career. Given the fact he has fought in 20 consecutive world title fights, winning them all, it comes as no surprise to learn that Naoya Inoue has earned over $12 million in his career.

The single biggest purse of his career was of course the Fulton fight on his 122-pound debut, but before that it was for his undisputed clash with Paul Butler in 2022. Inoue reportedly pocketed $2.5 million against Butler, which was $1 million more than his previous career-high pay-day against Jason Moloney ($1.5 million).

Naoya Inoue is expected to earn potentially another career-high purse on Boxing Day for his undisputed super-bantamweight clash with Marlon Tapales. Do not be surprised if Inoue earns upward of $5 million for the bout.

Naoya Inoue Fight Purses (Last 10):

Fight Fight Purse Naoya Inoue vs Stephen Fulton $5 million Naoya Inoue vs Paul Butler $2.5 million Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire 2 $500,000 Naoya Inoue vs Aran Dipaen $500,000 Naoya Inoue vs Michael Dasmarinas Unknown Naoya Inoue vs Jason Moloney $1.5 million Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire $350,000 Naoya Inoue vs Emmanuel Rodriguez Unknown Naoya Inoue vs Juan Carlos Payano $450,000 Naoya Inoue vs Jamie McDonnell $550,000

Naoya Inoue purse info per Sports Payouts & Sporting News

Naoya Inoue Endorsements & Sponsorship Deals

Although the vast majority of Naoya Inoue’s earnings comes from prize fighting, he also earns an extremely lucrative sum of money outside of the ring. These vast endorsement deals from outside of the ring are a big player in boosting Inoue’s net worth and salary.

Some of Naoya Inoue’s endorsement deals include his partnerships with Six Pad and Winning Japan. Six Pad are said to also be a major sponsor of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, with Winning Japan a famous boxing glove company. There is not much else known about Inoue’s endorsements and sponsors outside of his career as a boxer.

Inoue also earned additional cash from appearing on various TV adverts in Japan. All in all, Naoya Inoue’s various sponsorships certainly help boost his net worth. Ultimately though it is punching people in the face for a living that pays ‘Monster’ the most money.

