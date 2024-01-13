American Football

MyBookie NFL Wild Card Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Free Bets For Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins

Author image
Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
3 min read
Raheem Mostert Dolphins pic
Raheem Mostert Dolphins pic

The MyBookie NFL betting offer will give you $1,000 in free bets for the upcoming Wildcard Round action. These free bets are available to use on any NFL markets for the 2023 season as the race to reach Super Bowl LVIII heats up.

 Claim Now

How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins With MyBookie

  1. Click to register with MyBookie
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free NFL bets
  4. Place your Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins wagers
Claim $1000 Chiefs vs Dolphins Free Bet

MyBookie Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets to new members that sign up ahead of the Chiefs vs Dolphins on Saturday night. Simply join up, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on the Wildcard weekend.

Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
  • Maximum bonus of $1,000

Why You Should Join MyBookie For NFL Wildcard Betting

MyBookie offers NFL fans the best odds for the upcoming NFL Wildcard weekend action which kicks-off on Saturday evening as the Kansas City Chiefs face the Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium.

The online sportsbook is known for giving bettors the chance to place a wager on the moneyline, point spread, total points and many more including player props from ANY state in the US.

Available to all NFL fans in the US and Canada, MyBookie makes it easy to bet on the 2023 season. At MyBookie, members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options, including credit card, Interac, crypto, and more.

Along with the best NFL odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join MyBookie.

Key Reasons to Bet with MyBookie:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on NFL playoffs in ANY US State
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins With MyBookie

After signing up for your MyBookie account, you can start betting on the Wildcard playoff weekend.

Here’s how to place your first bet on Chiefs vs Dolphins at MyBookie:

  • Find the ‘NFL’ section
  • Click on the NFL markets and make a selection
  • Place your NFL bet
 Claim Now
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Arrow to top