The summer transfer window is up and running, and we have already seen some big-money moves go through. French defender Leny Yoro is currently the most expensive transfer of the summer, with Manchester United spending a cool €62 million ($67.32 million) to sign the 18-year-old from Lille. However, the Red Devils are not the highest-spending club for summer 2024-25. That title, somewhat surprisingly, is held by Premier League outfit Aston Villa. Unai Emery’s team have splurged €176.2 million ($191.33 million) on summer signings thus far.

The Villans’ spending this summer is admirable, but they are nowhere close to making it to the top 5 list. Continue reading to check out the teams who have spent the most on a summer transfer window in soccer history:

#5 Chelsea (Winter 2022-23): €330 million ($358.39 million)

In the first winter transfer window after the Todd Boehly-led takeover went through, Chelsea splurged €330 million ($358.39 million) on new signings. Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez was their biggest signing of the window, with the club paying Benfica €121 million ($131.41 million) for him. They also added more firepower to the mix, signing Mykhail Mudryk for a mega €70 million ($76.02 million) fee from Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk. Monaco center-back Raheem Sterling was their third-most expensive signing of the 2022-23 winter transfer window. The talented center-back cost the club a hefty €38 million ($41.27 million).

Chelsea had a disastrous first season under new ownership. They were all over the place in the Premier League and finished 12th at the end of the season. They only amassed 44 points from their 38 games, scoring 38 times and conceding 47.

#4 Real Madrid (Summer 2019-20): €331 million ($359.48 million)

The most successful club in Europe, Real Madrid spent a mighty €331 million ($359.48 million) to bolster their squad in the 2019-20 summer transfer window. Joining from Chelsea, Eden Hazard cost the club a whopping €120.8 million ($131.19 million). Luka Jovic was the second on the list with a price tag of €63 million ($68.42 million). And in third was €50 million ($54.30 million)-man Eder Militao, who has proven to be a bargain in the last five seasons.

Neither Hazard nor Jovic managed to prove themselves in the 2019-20 season, but their teammates were up for the task, as they guided Real Madrid to the La Liga title.

#3 PSG (Summer 2023-24): €350 million ($380.12 million)

After Lionel Messi and Neymar’s departures, PSG splurged a whopping €350 million ($380.12 million) to future-proof their squad. France international Randal Kolo Muani was PSG’s biggest summer signing. The club splurged €95 million ($103.17 million) to sign him from Eintracht Frankfurt. Manuel Ugarte and Ousmane Dembele were the second and third-most valuable transfers, costing €60 million ($65.16 million) and €50 million ($54.30 million), respectively.

The new arrivals helped the Parisians maintain their stranglehold in Ligue 1. However, the club once again fell flat in the UEFA Champions League. After beating Barcelona in the quarter-finals, PSG lost to Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals.

#2 Al-Hilal (Summer 2023-24): €353 million ($383.38 million)

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal spent €353 million ($383.38 million) on new signings last summer. Neymar, who joined from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a Saudi-record €90 million ($97.74 million) fee, was their biggest signing. Former Barcelona forward Malcom joined Neymar in the desert, with Zenit Saint-Petersburg accepting €60 million ($65.16 million) for him. The most shocking transfer of the lot was Ruben Neves, who joined Al-Hilal from Wolverhampton Wanderers for €55 million ($59.73 million) despite having plenty of interest from top European clubs.

Neymar’s transfer proved to be a dud, as he only managed to play three Saudi Pro League matches before crashing out of the season with an ankle injury. The rest, however, managed to live up to expectations and helped Al-Hilal to the Saudi Pro League title.

#1 Chelsea (Summer 2023-24): €464 million ($503.93 million)

Chelsea went ballistic in their second summer transfer window under new owner Todd Boehly, splurging a staggering €464 million ($503.93 million) on transfers. Ecuadorian defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo’s t transfer drew the largest chunk of the money, with Brighton & Hove Albion charging a whopping €116 million ($125.98 million) for his services. Ex-Southampton defensive midfielder Romeo Lavia was Chelsea’s second-most expensive signing of the summer, costing €62.1 million ($67.44 million). Christopher Nkunku was the third-biggest signing for the Blues, with RB Leipzig receiving €60 million ($65.16 million) for him.

Unfortunately, two of Chelsea’s top three signings, Nkunku and Lavia, spent most of the season out on the touchline, nursing injuries. In fact, 19-year-old Lavia was on the field for only 32 minutes over the course of the campaign. Limited by injuries and struggling to man a lop-sided team, former coach Mauricio Pochettino could only take Chelsea to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League.