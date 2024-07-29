Soccer

Most Money Spent By Clubs In One Transfer Window: Chelsea Appear Twice In Top 5 List

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly
Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly

The summer transfer window is up and running, and we have already seen some big-money moves go through. French defender Leny Yoro is currently the most expensive transfer of the summer, with Manchester United spending a cool €62 million ($67.32 million) to sign the 18-year-old from Lille. However, the Red Devils are not the highest-spending club for summer 2024-25. That title, somewhat surprisingly, is held by Premier League outfit Aston Villa. Unai Emery’s team have splurged €176.2 million ($191.33 million) on summer signings thus far.

The Villans’ spending this summer is admirable, but they are nowhere close to making it to the top 5 list. Continue reading to check out the teams who have spent the most on a summer transfer window in soccer history:

#5 Chelsea (Winter 2022-23):  €330 million ($358.39 million)

Chelsea Spent Over 350 Million In The 2022-23 Winter Window
Chelsea Star Enzo Fernandez

In the first winter transfer window after the Todd Boehly-led takeover went through, Chelsea splurged €330 million ($358.39 million) on new signings. Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez was their biggest signing of the window, with the club paying Benfica €121 million ($131.41 million) for him. They also added more firepower to the mix, signing Mykhail Mudryk for a mega €70 million ($76.02 million) fee from Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk. Monaco center-back Raheem Sterling was their third-most expensive signing of the 2022-23 winter transfer window. The talented center-back cost the club a hefty €38 million ($41.27 million).

Chelsea had a disastrous first season under new ownership. They were all over the place in the Premier League and finished 12th at the end of the season. They only amassed 44 points from their 38 games, scoring 38 times and conceding 47.

#4 Real Madrid (Summer 2019-20): €331 million ($359.48 million)

Real Madrid Spent The Most Money In Summer 2019-20
Eden Hazard Left Real Madrid After Scoring Only 4 Goals In 54 La Liga Games

The most successful club in Europe, Real Madrid spent a mighty €331 million ($359.48 million) to bolster their squad in the 2019-20 summer transfer window. Joining from Chelsea, Eden Hazard cost the club a whopping €120.8 million ($131.19 million). Luka Jovic was the second on the list with a price tag of €63 million ($68.42 million). And in third was €50 million ($54.30 million)-man Eder Militao, who has proven to be a bargain in the last five seasons.

Neither Hazard nor Jovic managed to prove themselves in the 2019-20 season, but their teammates were up for the task, as they guided Real Madrid to the La Liga title.

#3 PSG (Summer 2023-24): €350 million ($380.12 million)

PSG Spent A Record Fee In The 2023-24 Summer Transfer Window
Randal Kolo Muani Is One Of The Most Valuable Players In Ligue 1

After Lionel Messi and Neymar’s departures, PSG splurged a whopping €350 million ($380.12 million) to future-proof their squad. France international Randal Kolo Muani was PSG’s biggest summer signing. The club splurged €95 million ($103.17 million) to sign him from Eintracht Frankfurt. Manuel Ugarte and Ousmane Dembele were the second and third-most valuable transfers, costing €60 million ($65.16 million) and €50 million ($54.30 million), respectively.

The new arrivals helped the Parisians maintain their stranglehold in Ligue 1. However, the club once again fell flat in the UEFA Champions League. After beating Barcelona in the quarter-finals, PSG lost to Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals.

#2 Al-Hilal (Summer 2023-24): €353 million ($383.38 million)

Al-Hilal Splurged A Record Fee In Summer 2023-24
Neymar Is The Biggest Transfer In Saudi Pro League

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal spent €353 million ($383.38 million) on new signings last summer. Neymar, who joined from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a Saudi-record €90 million ($97.74 million) fee, was their biggest signing. Former Barcelona forward Malcom joined Neymar in the desert, with Zenit Saint-Petersburg accepting €60 million ($65.16 million) for him. The most shocking transfer of the lot was Ruben Neves, who joined Al-Hilal from Wolverhampton Wanderers for €55 million ($59.73 million) despite having plenty of interest from top European clubs.

Neymar’s transfer proved to be a dud, as he only managed to play three Saudi Pro League matches before crashing out of the season with an ankle injury. The rest, however, managed to live up to expectations and helped Al-Hilal to the Saudi Pro League title.

#1 Chelsea (Summer 2023-24): €464 million ($503.93 million)

Chelsea Spent The Most Money In Summer 2023-24
Moises Caicedo Is Chelsea’s Most Valuable Player

Chelsea went ballistic in their second summer transfer window under new owner Todd Boehly, splurging a staggering €464 million ($503.93 million) on transfers. Ecuadorian defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo’s t transfer drew the largest chunk of the money, with Brighton & Hove Albion charging a whopping €116 million ($125.98 million) for his services. Ex-Southampton defensive midfielder Romeo Lavia was Chelsea’s second-most expensive signing of the summer, costing €62.1 million ($67.44 million). Christopher Nkunku was the third-biggest signing for the Blues, with RB Leipzig receiving €60 million ($65.16 million) for him.

Unfortunately, two of Chelsea’s top three signings, Nkunku and Lavia, spent most of the season out on the touchline, nursing injuries. In fact, 19-year-old Lavia was on the field for only 32 minutes over the course of the campaign. Limited by injuries and struggling to man a lop-sided team, former coach Mauricio Pochettino could only take Chelsea to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Barcelona Boss Hansi Flick
Soccer

LATEST Report: Midfielder Poised To Continue At Barcelona Despite Interest From Napoli

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 29 2024
Barcelona Right-Back Sergino Dest
Soccer
5 Most Valuable Free Transfers Of 2024-25 Summer Window: Former Barcelona Man Sergino Dest Is In 3rd Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 29 2024

Finding a brilliant free agent in this highly inflated transfer market is no less than spotting a unicorn. It takes immense patience, a bucket-load of courage, and sensational negotiation skills…

Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly
Soccer
Most Money Spent By Clubs In One Transfer Window: Chelsea Appear Twice In Top 5 List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 29 2024

The summer transfer window is up and running, and we have already seen some big-money moves go through. French defender Leny Yoro is currently the most expensive transfer of the…

Manchester City Man Julian Alvarez
Soccer
Report: Manchester City Slap Massive Price Tag On Argentina Ace Julian Alvarez
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 26 2024
Arsenal Midfielder Thomas Partey
Soccer
“I am doing my best to be more consistent” – Thomas Partey Sends Warning To Arsenal Duo As He Prepares To Reclaim Place In Mikel Arteta’s First XI
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 26 2024
New Liverpool Boss Arne Slot
Soccer
“We already have a very good team” – Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Discusses Transfer Plans After A Slow Start To Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 26 2024
Barcelona Star Joao Cancelo Is One Of The Most Valuable Loanees
Soccer
Barcelona Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Says Barca Could Bring Joao Cancelo Back After Finalizing Nico Williams Deal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 26 2024
Arrow to top