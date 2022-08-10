Countries
Home News monkfish setback but still has 2023 cheltenham gold cup in sight

Monkfish Setback But Still Has 2023 Cheltenham Gold Cup In Sight

Updated

2 hours ago

on

monkfish

Monkfish, who is trained by Willie Mullins, is set to bypass the first half of the new jumps season. The chaser suffered a training setback, that saw him miss the whole of last season with a tendon injury, and he’s not fully recovered. However, the ‘good news’ is that Mullins still expects Monkfish to be in contention for the 2023 Cheltenham Gold Cup, which will be run on 17th March.

RELATED: The Best Cheltenham Betting Sites for 2022, Tips and Cheltenham News

Monkfish To Miss First Half Of The New Horse Racing Jumps Season

The two-time Cheltenham Gold Cup winning trainer, Willie Mullins, has told the racing media this week that one of his star names – MONKFISH – will be absent during the first part of the new season.

His 8 year-old, who runs in the popular Ricci pink and green silks, was forced to sit on the sidelines for the whole of last term with a tendon injury and it seems his recovery from that has taken a bit longer than expected.

The 2021 Cheltenham Festival Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase winner had been popular in the betting for the 2023 Gold Cup behind last year’s winner – A Plus Tard @ 7/2 with BetUK.

Monkfish is still on offer @ 16/1 with BetUK for the 2023 Gold Cup (see the main runners and odds below), with his stablemate Galopin Des Champs vying for the top spot in the betting @ 7/2 with BetUK.

Mullins told the Racing Post: “He’s not going to be trained for the early part of the season. It’s still a possibility that he could be back for the second half of the campaign. He’s making progress in his recovery.”

Monkfish Horse Profile (as of April 21)

  • Trainer/Owner: Willie Mullins / Mrs S Ricci
  • Age: 8
  • Total Runs: 10
  • Total Wins: 7
  • Chase Record: 4 from 5
  • Career Earnings: £295,325

Mullins A Master At Getting One Ready For Cheltenham Off A Break

Willie Mullins
Willie Mullins

The ‘great news’ for Monkfish fans is that the 16-time Irish Champion trainer Willie Mullins is certainly no stranger to getting one ready for the Cheltenham Festival off a break.

Quevega landed won the Mares’ Hurdle six times and five of those successes came after a break of 290+ days. Add in that Al Boum Photo also landed ‘back-to-back’ Cheltenham Gold Cups wins after only one previous outing in each of those seasons further backs this up.

Latest Monkfish Horse Racing Odds for 2023 Cheltenham Gold Cup

We take a look those at the head of the 2023 Cheltenham Gold Cup market, with last year’s winner – A Plus Tard – the current joint-favourite.

Cheltenham Gold Cup Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker
A PLUS TARD 7/2 BetUK logo
GALOPIN DES CHAMPS 7/2 BetUK logo
AHOY SENOR 10/1 BetUK logo
ALLAHO 10/1 BetUK logo
L’HOMME PRESSE 12/1 BetUK logo
MONKFISH 16/1 BetUK logo
STATTLER 16/1 BetUK logo
Others On Request SP BetUK logo

All odds correct as of 12:07 BST on Weds 10 Aug and subject to change

BetUK 60
BetUK 60

Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ BeGambleAware.org, T&Cs apply. New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 03/08/22 - 15/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement.

What Date Is The 2023 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup?

📅Date: Friday 17th March 2023
🏇Racecourse: Cheltenham
💰 Winner: £351,687.50
📺 TV: ITV / Racing TV

Watch A Plus Tard Winning The 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup

