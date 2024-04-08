NBA

Minnesota’s Naz Reid wants to win Sixth Man of the Year in 2023-24

Zach Wolpin
Naz Reid Timberwolves pic

At 54-24, the Minnesota Timberwolves are tied for first place in the Western Conferences. The Nuggets, Thunder, and themselves have all secured a playoff spot in 2024. This is their best record in the regular season since 2003-04 when they won 58 games. Minnesota also made the Conference Finals that season. 

The Timberwolves have one of the top rosters in the NBA this season. Head coach Chris Finch is lucky to have such a versatile group of players. Backup big man Naz Reid is in the running for Sixth Man of the Year in 2023-24. Recently, Reid said winning that award is something he’s “hungry.” With four games left, he’s in a tight race with Sacramento’s Malik Monk.

Has Naz Reid done enough to win Sixth Man of the Year in 2023-24?


In the 2019 NBA Draft, Naz Reid went undrafted out of LSU. He got his start with the Timberwolves and worked his way through the G League to the NBA. As a rookie, Reid played in 30 games for the Timberwolves and made 11 starts. The 24-year-old has been a player the team can rely on. Reid has played 70+ games in three of his five professional seasons. This year, Reid has played in 77 of Minnesota’s 78 games and has made 12 starts. He’s averaging (13.6) points, (5.3) rebounds, and (1.3) assists per game.

All 12 of Reid’s starts have been in the last month since starting PF Karl-Anthony Towns has been out. The Timberwolves are lucky that Reid can come off the bench seamlessly and play with the starters. Against the Lakers on Sunday, Reid scored a game-high 31 points and 11 rebounds. It was the first game of his career that he’s had 30+ points, 10+ rebound night. A huge performance from Reid and a much-needed win for the Timberwolves.


Right now, Reid has the second-lowest odds to win Sixth Man of the Year. Sportsbooks have Reid at (-105) to win. Only Sacramento’s Malik Monk has lower odds at (-125). Monk is out with an injury and Reid could use these final four games to boost his resume. It’s going to be a tight race and either player could end up winning.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
