NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves Are The Top Team In The NBA Through 7 Weeks

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz a40a141e 77bc 4a05 8991 f5f393a445ff 1140x641 1
rsz a40a141e 77bc 4a05 8991 f5f393a445ff 1140x641 1

The Minnesota Timberwolves entered the 2023-24 season with mild expectations. They spent the past couple of years building a nice foundation for the future in acquiring guys like Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert, and they have qualified for the playoffs in each of the past two seasons after making it just once in the previous 17. But there weren’t many who pegged them to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference, and them being at the top of the overall NBA standings is a surprise to pretty much everyone.

Timberwolves Have The Best Record In The NBA

They’ve done it with defense. Gobert is the leading candidate for the Defensive Player of the Year award during the early going, and he is the anchor of the league’s top unit. No team in the NBA allows fewer points than the Timberwolves, and their opponents shoot at a .428 clip against them this year, which is also the lowest that any team allows.

Offensively, Edwards has been the star of the show. His 24.4 per game average is within the top-20 in the league, and Towns is at 22 per. They rank just 19th in points per game, and actually shoot fewer shots per game than any other team in the league. But they are top-10 in free throw attempts, which, combined with their stellar defensive efforts, cause a nearly +8 point differential for the top team in the NBA.

Schedule Through December Is Tough For Minny

Through the first seven weeks of the season, or roughly 20–22 games, there has been no team that has performed better than the Timberwolves thus far. They are sitting on top of the Western Conference with a 17-4 record by way of winning 9 of their last 10 games, and are already three games up on every other team in a convoluted race for the postseason. Only the Boston Celtics have enjoyed similar success through the first part of the NBA season, as the leaders in the East have a record of 16-5.

Can they keep it up? It won’t be easy sledding through the holidays, so don’t be surprised to see the Wolves fall back a bit as we climb through December. Every single one of their remaining opponents for the month currently has a winning record, as well as their first six opponents in January.

For their game against the Pelicans on Monday night, the Timberwolves are actually listed as 3.5 point underdogs.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
PJ Tucker Clippers pic
NBA

LATEST Clippers’ P.J. Tucker is reportedly unhappy with his role in LA and could be looking to be traded

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 11 2023
3691b020 94ab 11ee bd3d fe9ee9da38bb
NBA
Will The Detroit Pistons Make It 20 Straight Losses Tonight?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 11 2023

After starting the 2023-24 NBA season with a respectable 2-1 record in the very early going, tough times have fallen on the Detroit Pistons. And should they lose a few…

rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn7
NBA
Anthony Davis Leads Lakers To In-Season Tournament Championship
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 10 2023

The first version of the NBA In-Season Tournament came to a close on Saturday night in Las Vegas, as the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Indiana Pacers. There was…

Tyrese Haliburton Pacers pic 1
NBA
Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton is averaging a league-leading (12.1) assists per game in 2023-24
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 08 2023
npr.brightspotcdn
NBA
NBA: When Will The Detroit Pistons Win Another Basketball Game?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 07 2023
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn6
NBA
Historic Night For Luka Dončić As Mavericks Beat Jazz By 50
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 07 2023
rsz araton superjumbo
NBA
Which Team Has The Longest Losing Streak In NBA History?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 07 2023
Arrow to top