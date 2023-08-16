NFL

Miles Sanders To Miss Entire Preseason With Nagging Groin Injury

Owen Jones
Carolina Panthers running back and recent free agent acquisition Miles Sanders is not expected to suit up for the preseason due to a groin injury.

 

Sanders tweaked his groin a week ago in practice and has yet to see the field since. Head Coach Frank Reich said that we would not expect to see him at all in the preseason. This would mean that the injury he suffered is not really a minor one. Sanders does have a few more weeks until week one, so it should be enough time to get him ready for game speed. They are deciding to proceed with caution with their starting running back. Riech believes Sanders is progressing and is getting better each day. No need to rush a guy back from injury at this time.

Other running backs like Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear will get more opportunities in the preseason while Sanders recovers. Sanders is a veteran so missing a few preseason games will probably not be too concerning in learning the playbook and building chemistry with his new  teammates and rookie QB Bryce Young.

The Carolina Panthers are +350 to win the NFC South according to North Carolina sportsbooks.

Last season, Sanders had a career high in rushing yards with 1269 and a career high in touchdowns with 11. His performance gave him a lucrative deal with the Panthers. Sanders signed a four-year $25.4 million dollar deal in the off-season. Given the running back market nowadays, Sanders will hopefully be treated like an every down back. Recently running backs like Ezekiel Elliot got $3 million in base salary while Dalvin Cook got $7 million.

Week one of the NFL season is still a few weeks away, and Sanders should be back to his normal role in the offense sometime soon.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
