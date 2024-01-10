Mike Williams Ahead Of Schedule In His ACL Rehab

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mile Williams says that he’s ahead of schedule in his recovery from a torn ACL.



Mike Williams says he’s “slightly ahead” of schedule in ACL rehab. https://t.co/pfAtnyK3WD — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 10, 2024

Williams suffered the injury in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings. His injury was just the start of a very unfortunate season for the Chargers. Williams has been a vital part of this Chargers passing attack as he has been Justin Herbert’s downfield threat. He was having a very good start to the season before injury. Williams had 19 receptions for 249 yards and one touchdown in his three games this season.

Williams was picked 7th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chargers and has been with them his whole career. Last season he signed a three year $60 million dollar extension in the 2022 off-season. He will become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

For his career, Williams has 88 catches for 4806 yards and 31 touchdowns. He has averaged 15.6 yards per reception. There is a possibility the Chargers could move on from Williams, due to their cap situation as they are paying a bunch of older veterans, so he could be the odd man out and get released, but that is a decision for the front office.

The Chargers have a ton of decisions to make this off-season including finding a new Head Coach and General Manager. Also they would have to make a decision at running back with Austin Ekeler is set to become a free agent. Maybe letting Williams go is a possibility. For now, Williams is set to make his return to the field next season. He should still be considered as a top option for quarterback Justin Herbert as the Chargers look to have a bounce back season while Herbert is still in his prime.