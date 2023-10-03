NFL

Mike Evans Hamstring Injury Believed To Be Mild

Owen Jones
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans exited Sunday’s win against the New Orleans Saints with a hamstring injury and did not return.

 

The belief around the Bucs organization is that the hamstring injury is believed to be mild and he should not miss much time. This injury comes at a great time as the Bucs are on a bye in Week 5. This gives Evans, who has dealt with injuries like this in the past, extra rest before Week 6. The Buccaneers will need Evans down the stretch, however, as he has been Baker Mayfield’s favorite target. He is also on pace for yet another 1,000 yard season. Evans has done this in every season of his career in the NFL which is insane to think about.

When Evans was out of the game, Chris Godwin finally got going as he has a season high in catches and yards on the season. Godwin, however, has been a second fiddle to Evans in the target pecking order. Maybe after the bye week Godwin should be involved more with Evans coming off an injury.

 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently favorites to win the NFC South at +160 according to Florida sportsbooks.

It now seems like this is the Buccaneers division to lose. Baker Mayfield has been playing more like he did that one year in Cleveland where he took them to the playoffs. Now he has looked like his old self and should receive a ton of credit for where the Buccaneers are right now. It is a long season and things can change, but at this current moment, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the team to beat in the NFC South.

