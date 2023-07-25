Michael Thomas Expected To Be Full Participant In Training Camp

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen expects wide receiver Michael Thomas to be a full participant in training camp.

Saints coach Dennis Allen expects WR Michael Thomas to be full participant as camp openshttps://t.co/pcVC6xwq9O pic.twitter.com/amKOU5VKQe — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 25, 2023

The past few seasons for Michael Thomas have been some he would like to forget. He has been riddled with injuries for the past three years. Thomas has only played in 10 games in the past three years. He missed almost all of last season due to a nagging toe injury. It feels like this is a make or break season for Thomas’ career trajectory.

The 6’3″, 212-pound receiver has been the cornerstone of the Saints’ passing attack since he was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Known for his exceptional route-running, reliable hands, and ability to gain crucial yards after the catch, Thomas had consistently been quarterback Drew Brees’ go-to target and a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. Ever since Brees retired, however, Thomas has been nonexistent due to injuries.

During his illustrious career, Michael Thomas has earned numerous accolades, including being named to multiple Pro Bowls and setting an NFL record for most receptions in a single season with an astonishing 149 catches in 2019. His presence on the field elevates the entire Saints offense and has played a significant role in the team’s success over the years.

The New Orleans Saints are favorites to win the NFC South at +125 according to Louisiana sportsbooks.

The Saints are in a division where any team can win and there is no clear favorite. The overall roster of the Saints when healthy are the best in the division. The team upgraded at quarterback when they traded for Derek Carr. If healthy, Thomas along with second year player Chris Olave will give Carr a perfect one-two punch at the wide receiver position.