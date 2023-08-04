Former UFC Middleweight Champion, Michael Bisping, has given his prediction ahead of the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight. The UFC fan favorite turned pundit wants Diaz to win, but is reluctantly backing ‘The Problem Child’ to win against his fellow former UFC superstar.

Paul vs Diaz Prediction: Michael Bisping Reluctantly Siding With Paul

When it comes to fight sports, it’s fair to say that Michael Bisping knows a thing or two. The MMA superstar was one of the most popular and entertaining fighters on the UFC roster, having huge up the gloves a few years ago. He continues to work in the sport of MMA as a pundit and is a regular on TNT Sports UFC shows.

Not only that, but he is of course the former UFC Middleweight Champion, having knocked out Luke Rockhold in their fight back at UFC 199 in June 2016.

Michael Bisping has fought a who’s, who in the UFC. Not only has he defeated the likes of Luke Rockhold, Anderson Silva and Dan Henderson, but he has also shared an octagon with the likes of George St-Pierre, Chael Sonnen, Wanderlai Silva, Vitor Belfort and Rashad Evans.

Despite being more of an expert on MMA, ‘The Count’ also knows his fair share when it comes to boxing. Given that he is a former fighter himself and had decent boxing ability, his tips and predictions for big fights are usually extremely popular with fans.

This weekend is no different. Ahead of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz this Saturday night from the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas, Bisping has weighed-in with his prediction. For this huge 185-pound super-fight, the former UFC champion is reluctantly siding with ‘The Problem Child’ to defeat his fellow UFC veteran.

With just days until both men make their ring walks, US boxing fans can watch the Paul vs Diaz fight live on DAZN PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year and one that has captured the imagination of both boxing fans and general Jake Paul fans.

With the fight almost upon us, Michael Bisping has weighed-in with his prediction on how he sees the Paul vs Diaz fight playing out. He is backing the Ohio man to win the fight, but hopes his prediction is wrong and is heavily rooting for Diaz to do the business and claim the huge upset.

Here is what the former UFC Middleweight Champion had to say about the Paul vs Diaz fight and how he sees the bout playing out:

“Nate has always been as tough as they come, you can never count him out. I did not give him a chance of beating Conor McGregor the first time and look what he did. And against Leon Edwards in round five, you cannot count him out.

“Jake Paul isn’t looking for legitimate threats, he’s looking for fights he can win. But they run a risk with Diaz.

“He isn’t a boxer, he’s almost 40, he’s won some and lost some, but he’s a massive name and Paul’s running a risk because Diaz might beat him on paper because Jake’s bigger, younger, he’s actually a boxer.

“I hope Diaz shocks the world but I have a horrible feeling that Paul gets it done. But I’m wishing every bit of fortune on Diaz, I hope he goes out there and smashes him.”

What a fight we have on our hands from the American Airlines Center on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz 📊 Records: Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut)

Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut) 📅 Date: Saturday August 5, 2023

Saturday August 5, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -360 | Diaz +265

