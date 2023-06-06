Miami Marlins Luis Arraez Is Currently Chasing History

Miami Marlins infielder Luis Arraez is currently chasing history as he almost has a .400 batting average.

Luis Arraez is chasing history. pic.twitter.com/kVnoeC18AK — MLB (@MLB) June 6, 2023

Arraez’s pursuit of a .400 batting average has captivated fans and analysts. This milestone has become increasingly rare in modern baseball. The last player to achieve a .400 batting average in a single season was Ted Williams of the Boston Red Sox. He accomplished this remarkable feat in 1941. Since then, many have come close but fallen short.

How Arraez Has Helped The Marlins

What sets Arraez apart is not just his pursuit of this historical milestone, but also his unique approach to hitting. Known for his exceptional bat control and ability to consistently make contact, Arraez employs a disciplined and patient approach at the plate. He has an uncanny ability to read pitchers, recognize pitches early, and adjust his swing accordingly. All of this has been a key to his success so far.

Arraez has shown that there is a chance of him completing the feat. We are over two months into the 2023 MLB season. It is still too early to tell.Arraez has led the Marlins to second in the NL East with a record of 33-28. Most of this success can be credited to the pitching staff, but Arraez has been a much needed addition to a sub-par offense They are only three games back of the Atlanta Braves.

The Miami Marlins are +1100 to win the NL East according to Florida sportsbooks.

Whether or not Arraez ultimately achieves a .400 batting average, his performance has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the game. He has become a source of excitement and inspiration for Marlins fans, and his achievements will be remembered for years to come. Luis Arraez’s pursuit of history is a testament to his exceptional skill, determination, and love for the game. Hopefully baseball fans can witness history this season.