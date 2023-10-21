NBA

Tyler Herro is one of the young core pieces for the Miami Heat. He was drafted by the organization, and saw vast statistical improvements over his first three seasons, winning Sixth Man of the Year in 2022. In 2022-23, he averaged 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game, and was in the top-10 for 3-pointers made on a per game average as well.

Miami Heat News: Tyler Herro Thought He Was As Good As Gone

But over the summer, Herro thought his time in South Florida was over. And according to an article released by The Ringer on Friday, he went as far as almost packing his bags in anticipation of being traded.

The Damian Lillard Saga dominated the headlines during the summer. The superstar guard had requested a trade out of Portland, and he let it be known that the Heat were his only preferred destination. Miami was more than interested in acquiring him, though they’d have to give up some of their key pieces and assets in order to pair Lillard with Jimmy Butler.

One of those pieces was thought to be Tyler Herro. The Heat aren’t laden with assets despite their NBA Finals run last season, and only have a select few players that other teams would be interested in for superstar compensation. Herro fits the bill, and was rumored to be the fodder that Miami was dangling (along with other players and picks) to try to entice Portland (or a third team).

In the Ringer’s article, Herro says of the situation:

I thought I was out of here. I damn near had my sh*t packed up.

 

It didn’t work. The Trail Blazers were uninterested in Herro’s services, given that they have a log jam in their back court even without the presence of Lillard. They wanted a big man in return to even out their roster, and Miami wasn’t going to include Bam Adebayo in any talks.

Herro Wants To Be Untouchable In Trade Talks

Discussions broke down between the two sides, and Lillard was eventually shipped off to Milwaukee, while Portland got the big man that they coveted by way of a 3-team deal.

And so Tyler Herro stays put. For now. He will be one of the key pieces for the Heat during the upcoming season, but the team is always on the search for its next star, and Herro could be dangled as trade bait next off-season. But he says that his plan is to play so well that the team considers him to be untouchable.

The Heat currently holds a +2200 designation to win the NBA Finals, the 8th shortest odds of any team, tied with the Philadelphia 76ers. Miami will take on the Detroit Pistons in the first game of the season on Wednesday.

