Miami Dolphins Add More Names To Injury List Ahead Of Game vs. Panthers

Anthony R. Cardenas
After the Miami Dolphins were brought back down to Earth by the Buffalo Bills in Week 4, they were rewarded with back-to-back games against two of the worst teams in the NFL. They played against the New York Giants in Week 5, winning by a score of 31-16 against a team that was struggling with both performance and injuries. They’ll go up against the winless Carolina Panthers this Sunday and are heavily favored, but the Dolphins will be without one of their key offensive lineman for the contest.

Connor Williams Out For Dolphins This Sunday

While Miami is sitting at 4-1 and has some of the shortest Super Bowl odds of any team, they haven’t been immune to the injury bug so far. It started in the preseason when All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey suffered a knee injury that would sideline him well into November, and has compounded with ailments to key pieces like Terron Armstead and Jaelan Phillips.

Things got even worse this week, when it was revealed that star rookie running back De’Von Achane would be placed on the injured reserve list and would miss at least the next four games. Then, when the official injury report was released on Friday afternoon, it was revealed that center Connor Williams would be missing Sunday’s game against Carolina.

Jaelan Phillips Is Questionable, Wilson Jr. Doubtful

Williams has been dealing with a groin injury over the past few weeks, and missed Miami’s game against Buffalo with the same issue. He played against the Giants, but apparently re-aggravated the area and will again miss time. Williams has been excellent for the Dolphins this year, and has been one of the highest graded centers in the NFL so far this year. Liam Eichenberg, who has struggled at spots all along the offensive line and had some issues snapping the ball in Week 4, will get the start at center again.

Phillips has missed three of the last four games for Miami, and is listed as questionable. Jeff Wilson Jr., who was recently activated off of the IR and could help in replacing Achane, is doubtful for Sunday.

The offense still has its playmakers healthy and ready to go against the Panthers, but don’t be surprised to see them pulled in the 4th quarter if the Dolphins are up big against Carolina. After this week, two of the next three games for Miami will come against the Eagles and Chiefs.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
