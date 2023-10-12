NFL

Miami Dolphins vs Carolina Panthers Odds, Picks, Line: Week 6 NFL Predictions

Olly Taliku
The 4-1 Miami Dolphins face a winless Carolina side this weekend, and ahead of the match, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Dolphins vs Panthers Picks 

  • Tyreek Hill over 1.5 touchdowns (+280)
  • Isiah Pacheco anytime TD scorer (+110)
Dolphins vs Panthers Pick 1: Tyreek Hill 2+ Touchdowns (+280 with BetOnline)

Our first tip for the Dolphins clash against the winless Panthers side this weekend is for Tyreek Hill to score two or more touchdowns.

With De’Von Achane injured for the foreseeable future, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa may begin to target his wide receiver Tyreek Hill more than he already has been so far this season.

Hill has five touchdowns in his last five NFL games this season and with two against the Panthers in his last two games against them, we have no doubt the wide receiver can cause serious problems for the Carolina defence.

Dolphins vs Panthers Pick 2: Tua Tagovailoa Over 274.5 Passing Yards  (-110 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for this weekend’s clash is for Tua Tagovailoa to throw for over 275 passing yards, a mark which the Miami QB has achieved in every game except one so far this year.

Tagovailoa only failed to reach the 275 passing yard mark against the New England Patriots in week 4 of the NFL, so we are confident the in form quarterback can throw consistently to help his side towards what should be a routine win on Sunday.

Dolphins vs Panthers Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Miami Dolphins: -850 | Carolina Panthers: +575
  • Point Spread: Dolphins (-13.5) -110 | Panthers (+13.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 48.0 –110 | Under 48.0 -110

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
