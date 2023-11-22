Soccer

Mexico vs Honduras: El Tricolor Snatch Dramatic CONCACAF Nations League Win To Seal Place In 2024 Copa America

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Mexico vs Honduras
Mexico vs Honduras

One of the most flamboyant non-European teams in the world, Mexico, had to dig deep to secure a victory over high-fliers Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals on Tuesday night (November 21). Courtesy of their dramatic shootout victory, Mexico have not only taken a major step toward CONCACAF Nations League glory but have also secured a place in the 2024 Copa America.

Mexico Battle Hard For Victory Over Honduras

Mexico were left shell-shocked when underdogs Honduras picked up a 2-0 victory over the heavyweights at Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa on Friday night (November 17). El Tricolor had a mountain to climb in the return leg. And with the help of their very vocal supporters, they managed to do the improbable.

The hosts started the game on the front foot, passing the ball around with ease and making their way into the Honduras box quite frequently. However, they could not quite apply the finishing touch.

Having failed to breach the Honduran defense from open play, the hosts finally put their noses in front from a set piece in the 43rd minute. Free-kick specialist Luis Chavez stood over the dead ball and inevitably sent it into the back of the net. Honduran goalkeeper Edrick Menjivar had no answer for Chavez’s belter of a curler.

Mexico continued knocking for the aggregate equalizer, but the Honduran defense kept them at bay, right until the very end. In the 11th minute of stoppage time, Santiago Gimenez set up Edson Alvarez with a headed pass inside the box, and the West Ham United midfielder made no mistake in burying it.

With the aggregate score level at 2-2, the match went to extra time and later penalties. Gimenez, Johan Vazquez, Orbelin Pineda, and Cesar Huerta all put away their spot kicks for Mexico but Honduras’ Bryan Rochez and Andy Najar failed to dispatch theirs, leading to a 4-2 aggregate victory for the hosts in the shootout.

USA, Panama, and Jamaica Are Also In CONCACAF Nations League Semi-Finals

In addition to Mexico, Panama, the USMNT, and Jamaica have made their way into the final four of the CONCACAF Nations League. The United States beat Trinidad and Tobago 4-2 on aggregate to progress to the semis. Jamaica finished level on 4-4 with Canada but progressed on away goals. Lastly, Panama were the most emphatic winners of the round, having bagged a massive 6-1 aggregate victory over Costa Rica.

The USMNT will meet Jamaica and Mexico will take on Panama in the semi-finals on March 22.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Lionel Messi Argentina Vs Brazil
Soccer

LATEST “We saw how they were hitting them” – Argentina Icon Lionel Messi Condemns Police Brutality In ‘Very Nice’ Win Over Brazil

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  1h
Brazil Vs Argentina
Soccer
Nicolas Otamendi Silences The Maracana, Hands Argentina 1-0 Win Over Bitter Rivals Brazil
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Five-time world champions Brazil welcomed arch-rivals Argentina to the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday night (November 21). Having suffered defeats…

Chelsea Attacker Romelu Lukaku is one of the leading active scorers in the Premier League
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Romelu Lukaku’s Unofficial Release Clause
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  20h

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that while there is no official release clause in Romelu Lukaku’s contract, Chelsea have a “gentleman’s agreement” with the player’s agents. As part of…

Barcelona Manager Xavi
Soccer
Barcelona Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Barca Are Not In Race For Manchester City-Linked Wonderkid
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  21h
England Boss Gareth Southgate
Soccer
“I think that is an Achilles heel” – Stuart Pearce Urges Gareth Southgate To Improve England’s Creativity
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  22h
Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta
Soccer
“That’s where Arsenal football club deserves to be” – Hector Bellerin Makes Hopeful Premier League Prediction For The Gunners
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  23h
Real Madrid And Barcelona Managers
Soccer
5 Top Stars Who Were Injured During November International Break: Barcelona & Real Madrid Hurt The Most
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 21 2023
Arrow to top