One of the most flamboyant non-European teams in the world, Mexico, had to dig deep to secure a victory over high-fliers Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals on Tuesday night (November 21). Courtesy of their dramatic shootout victory, Mexico have not only taken a major step toward CONCACAF Nations League glory but have also secured a place in the 2024 Copa America.

Mexico Battle Hard For Victory Over Honduras

Mexico were left shell-shocked when underdogs Honduras picked up a 2-0 victory over the heavyweights at Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa on Friday night (November 17). El Tricolor had a mountain to climb in the return leg. And with the help of their very vocal supporters, they managed to do the improbable.

The hosts started the game on the front foot, passing the ball around with ease and making their way into the Honduras box quite frequently. However, they could not quite apply the finishing touch.

Having failed to breach the Honduran defense from open play, the hosts finally put their noses in front from a set piece in the 43rd minute. Free-kick specialist Luis Chavez stood over the dead ball and inevitably sent it into the back of the net. Honduran goalkeeper Edrick Menjivar had no answer for Chavez’s belter of a curler.

Mexico continued knocking for the aggregate equalizer, but the Honduran defense kept them at bay, right until the very end. In the 11th minute of stoppage time, Santiago Gimenez set up Edson Alvarez with a headed pass inside the box, and the West Ham United midfielder made no mistake in burying it.

With the aggregate score level at 2-2, the match went to extra time and later penalties. Gimenez, Johan Vazquez, Orbelin Pineda, and Cesar Huerta all put away their spot kicks for Mexico but Honduras’ Bryan Rochez and Andy Najar failed to dispatch theirs, leading to a 4-2 aggregate victory for the hosts in the shootout.

USA, Panama, and Jamaica Are Also In CONCACAF Nations League Semi-Finals

In addition to Mexico, Panama, the USMNT, and Jamaica have made their way into the final four of the CONCACAF Nations League. The United States beat Trinidad and Tobago 4-2 on aggregate to progress to the semis. Jamaica finished level on 4-4 with Canada but progressed on away goals. Lastly, Panama were the most emphatic winners of the round, having bagged a massive 6-1 aggregate victory over Costa Rica.

The USMNT will meet Jamaica and Mexico will take on Panama in the semi-finals on March 22.