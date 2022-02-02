USA and Honduras take each other on in the early hours of tomorrow morning in a World Cup qualifier, with the US looking to boost their qualification chances.

USA vs Honduras live stream

USA vs Honduras preview

This match is a tale of two very different teams. The USA will be looking to further press their claim for World Cup qualification, while Honduras will hope to finally get their first win in the final stage of qualifying.

The US currently sit in second place in the group, on 18 points – four points adrift of Canada, who beat the US in their last match. While they look likely to gain World Cup qualification, there are several teams bunched behind them, so a win against lowly Honduras is a must.

For Honduras, this match is a dead rubber. They currently sit at the bottom of the table, with just three points from their 10 matches. They’re yet to win a game and sit four points behind Jamaica, who are in 7th position in the group.

When does USA vs Honduras kick off?

USA vs Honduras kicks off at 00:30 GMT on Thursday 3rd February at the Allianz Field in Minnesota.

USA vs Honduras team news

USA team news

The US will be missing two players for this fixture, with Chris Richards and Tyler Adams both injured.

USA possible starting lineup:

Turner, A Robinson, Richards, Zimmerman, Cannon, McKennie, Adams, K Acosta, Pulisic, Pepi, Weah

Honduras team news

Honduras have no significant injury worries heading into the match. With the team already out of contention for qualification, Hernan Gomez might opt to blood some new names in this fixture.

Honduras possible starting lineup:

Güity, Quaye, Vargas, Figueroa, Rodríguez, Arriaga, Mejía, B Acosta, Alvarez, Quioto, Elis

