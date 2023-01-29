Georgia QB Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas

Georgia QB and NFL draft prospect Stetson Bennett was arrested in Dallas on a public intoxication charge on early Sunday morning.
Bulldogs QB and NFL hopeful Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas
According to police, officers were called out to an area after reports of a man banging on doors. They found an intoxicated Bennett and arrested the QB at 6am on Sunday morning.
The 25-year-old was reportedly taken to a detention center in the city with no further update as of the time of publishing.
Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication after he was banging on random doors at 6AM in Dallas https://t.co/srBsSaUp45
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 29, 2023
Bennett arrested after leading Georgia to consecutive national championships
Stetson Bennett has spent the last four seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs and finished his NCAA career as one of five quarterbacks to win consecutive national champions, achieving the feat in 2022 and 2023.
In the last two seasons, Georgia lost just one game with Bennett at QB (28-1 record) but his time at college has finally come to an end ahead of the NFL draft later this year.
Prospect | Stetson Bennett
Position | Quarterback
Height | 5’11”
Weight | 190
Positional rank | 8th
601/924 | 65.0% | 8,428 passing yards | 66 passing touchdowns | 21 interceptions
141 carries | 530 rushing yards | 14 rushing touchdowns
Will Stetson get drafted? pic.twitter.com/ScAI7rPQ1M
— CFBLIVE247 (@CFBLive247_) January 26, 2023
According to NFL betting sites, Bennett is +17500 to be the first QB drafted behind 14 others – including Bryce Young, CJ Stroud and Will Levis as the 2023 QB class looks to be one of the strongest in years.
The over/under for Bennett’s draft position is number 155 in round five and he is -250 to be drafted and +200 to miss out.
