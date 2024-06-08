NFL

Maxx Crosby Wants To Spend The Rest Of His NFL Career With The Raiders

Anthony R. Cardenas
Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby has solidified himself as one of the top players at his position in the NFL over the past few seasons. During the current off-season, the team gave him a pay raise for the upcoming campaign in a rare move by league standards, and now Crosby wants to remain with the Raiders through the rest of his career.

Crosby Wants To Spend All Of His NFL Days In Las Vegas

Selected in the 4th round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Crosby had 10 sacks during his first season on his way to placing second in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. He came on even stronger in 2022 and 2023, racking up a combined total of 27 sacks over the two years while starting all possible 34 games (He has never missed a game in his 5-year career).

He is a part of the foundation for the Raiders, a cornerstone who may just be the current face of the franchise. And based on his comments during an appearance on The Jim Rome show on Friday, he wants to be a part of the organization forever:

The guys who inspire me are the Kobes and the Jordans, the guys that stayed in the same place and won in the same place. So no offense to the guys like LeBron and those dudes that, you know. I won’t give them some heat but you know they took the easier road traveled, and thats really not the way I look at it…Going through the ups and downs and the hardships is going to make it even that much sweeter when I do win a Super Bowl.

Raiders Looking For A Winning Record For Second Time In 8 Years

The Raiders finished with a mark of 8-9 in 2023, marking the 6th time in the past 7 years that they’ve finished with a record of .500 or lower. They are hoping for change during the upcoming year, though, as last year’s interim head coach Antonio Pierce has been hired on full-time, a move that Crosby was adamant about the team making.

Las Vegas isn’t receiving a lot of love from the sports books, as they have a projected win total of just 6.5 for 2024.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

