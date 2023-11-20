Mark Andrews Has An Outside Chance To Return In 2023

Baltimore Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews has a chance to return in the 2023 season after his injury is not as bad as they once thought.

𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: Tests on #Ravens Pro-Bowl TE Mark Andrews showed he has an “outside chance” to return this season, per the team. Baltimore would need to make a run at the playoffs to give him that chance..pic.twitter.com/Ar57ZSvNAnhttps://t.co/zC6bea66Y8 pic.twitter.com/zlHigp20qB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 20, 2023

Head Coach John Harbaugh said that there is an outside chance for Andrews to return this season. Andrews initially suffered a cracked fibula and an ankle ligament injury on the infamous hip-drop tackle by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson. Andrews immediately walked off with trainers and could not put any weight on his foot. He was feared to be lost for the season, but after more tests the tight end could be back for the Ravens playoff run, although it is not a sure thing.

Before this injury, Andrews has been having another stellar season. In ten games this NFL season, Andrews has 45 receptions for 544 yards and 6 touchdowns. He is averaging 12.1 yards per reception. Andrews has made three Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team in 2021. He has been Lamar Jackson’s favorite target from the get-go, but performed well once he left the game. The wide receiver core is arguably the best it has been since Lamar Jackson was drafted, so expect there to be an uptick for the Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, and Rashod Bateman.

Who Steps Up At Tight End In His Absence?

Tight ends Isiah Likley and Charlie Kolar are expected to step in for the injured Andrews for the foreseeable future Likley has been productive in the past when Andrews has missed, but has not done much with his chances this year when he has been out. Likely had only two targets and zero catches after Andrews went out.

The Baltimore Ravens are -250 to win the AFC North according to Maryland sportsbooks.

Nonetheless, getting Andrews back for a Super Bowl run would be the icing on the cake to this season. The Ravens have to get far enough to make that happen, so it remains to be seen whether that will be the case.