Marcus Smart Out For Six Weeks With A Finger Injury

Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart is expected to be sidelined up to six weeks with a finger injury.



Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart has sustained a severe right ring finger injury and will be sidelined for approximately six weeks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Another difficult injury blow in season for the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/sgHyp3D1bR — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 11, 2024

Now with Ja Mornat out for the season, the Memphis Grizzlies are dealt another heavy blow with Smart now out for quite some time. Smart has been playing pretty well recently since being inserted into the starting lineup. Before injury, the Grizzlies had a good trio of guards with Morant, Smart, and Desmond Bane. Since being traded to the Grizzlies in the offseason, Smart has put up a career high in points with 14.5 PPG. His production has been well received for a guy mostly known for his defense.

Smart was drafted 6th overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Oklahoma State. He has been an integral part of the Celtics until he got traded to the the Memphis Grizzlies this past offseason. The trade was apart of a three team deal with the Washington Wizards which sent Kristpas Porzingis to the Celtics and Tyus Jones to the Wizards.

Who Will Take Smart’s Place In the Lineup?

It remains to be seen who steps up for the Grizzlies in wake of the loss of Ja Morant and Marcus Smart. It seems like veteran guard Derrick Rose will get some run at point guard, but he’s also been dealing with a thigh injury and has not really played much this season. The injury to Smart will more likley mean more reliance on Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. to carry the load offensively.