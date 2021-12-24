Manchester United news: Red Devils haven’t received any January transfer offers for Paul Pogba

There has been a lot of speculation about the future of Paul Pogba at Manchester United.

The 28-year-old is yet to agree new terms at Old Trafford, despite his current contract expiring at the end of this season.

The Frenchman has been linked with an exit from United in the January transfer window, with many clubs said to be interested in hiring his services.

However, as per reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have received no transfer offers for the talented midfielder ahead of the transfer window.

Pogba made an impressive start to the new season, notching seven assists in his first four Premier League appearances.

However, his form dropped in the subsequent matches before he picked up a red card in the 5-0 defeat against Liverpool.

The 28-year-old hasn’t played any game for United since then as he picked up a hamstring injury.

It is possible that the France international will not play another game for the Manchester side.

United splashed £89.3 million to sign Pogba from Juventus in the summer of 2016. Since his arrival at Old Trafford, he has clocked up 143 Premier League appearances, scoring 28 goals in the process.

The Frenchman has delivered some crucial performances for the Red Devils in many important games. He also has the distinction of winning the EFL Cup and the Europa League during his second stint at United.