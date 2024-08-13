Soccer

“Each season, he refines his game” – Manchester City Icon Sergio Aguero Backs Liverpool Star To Have An Impressive Season

Sushan Chakraborty
Sergio Aguero Scored 184 Premier League Goals For Manchester City
Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has predicted Darwin Nunez will have a fruitful season for Premier League aspirant Liverpool. Aguero has lauded Nunez for his relentlessness, claiming he will enjoy a good campaign as long as he keeps his cool during dry spells.

Darwin Nunez Has Been Under Fire For Poor Conversion Rate

Liverpool paid a handsome €85 million fee to sign Uruguayan striker Nunez from Benfica in the summer of 2022. With Sadio Mane gone and Roberto Firmino in his twilight years, the Reds wanted someone to share the workload with Mohamed Salah.

Nunez showed plenty of promise in his debut season, working tirelessly from start to finish and getting to the final ball with remarkable frequency. Unfortunately, he fumbled his lines more often than not in the final third, missing a whopping 20 big chances and scoring nine goals in 29 Premier League games.

The following season, he scored 11 goals in 36 Premier League games. However, his conversion rate did not improve. Throughout the English top-flight season, Nunez missed 27 big chances — by far the most in the league.

Keeping his conversion rate in mind, Liverpool legend Steve Nicol recently advised new coach Arne Slot to pick Diogo Jota ahead of Nunez for the Premier League opener against Ipswich Town on Saturday, August 17.

Manchester City Legend Sergio Aguero Backs Darwin Nunez To Deliver For Liverpool

While one of Liverpool’s own is against him, Nunez has found a friend in a former rival. Previewing Nunez’s upcoming season for Liverpool, Manchester City legend Aguero said (via The Mirror):

Credit where credit’s due – I do [see Darwin Nunez having a good season]. He’s a dangerous player that’s always prowling the goalposts. 

Each season, he refines his game… and as long as he doesn’t let the anxiety of a dry spell get to him, Darwin will be a prolific goal scorer in due time. Darwin needs time to solidify, and sooner or later, he’ll get there.

Having represented Uruguay in Copa America, Nunez enjoyed an extended summer break. The 25-year-old joined Slot’s camp last week and started in the Merseysiders’ uneventful goalless draw with Spanish outfit Las Palmas on Sunday, August 11.

