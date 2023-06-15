Malik Willis Showing Improvements In OTAs

Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis has shown improvements during this season’s OTAs.

Willis was a third round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Liberty University. He had a lot of hype after his junior season and was projected to go in the first round. Willis made some starts when Ryan Tannehill miss a few games. He stated three games for the Titans last season. Willis sported a 1-2 record while only throwing a total of 276 passing yards on 50.8% completion percentage.

His mechanics and throwing motion have noticeably improved, resulting in more accurate and precise passes. His arm strength, which was already impressive, seems to have gained even more power, enabling him to make deep throws with ease. Willis has been consistently hitting his targets, whether it’s a short slant route or a long bomb downfield.

Willis’ decision-making and ability to read defenses have appeared to show significant growth. He appears to have a better understanding of the game He can quickly identify potential openings in the defense and making smart choices with the football. His improved football IQ has allowed him to make quicker and more effective decisions under pressure, demonstrating his maturation as a quarterback.

Another notable aspect of Willis’ progress is his leadership on the field. He has taken on a more vocal and commanding role, directing the offense with confidence and ensuring that his teammates are in the right positions. Willis’ increased presence and assertiveness have had a positive impact on the team’s overall cohesion and performance during the OTAs.

The Titans did draft Will Levis in the second round in this past draft which seemingly put writing on the wall that Willis would be the odd man out with Ryan Tannehill still there. If Willis keeps showing improvements there may be a competition for the backup job.