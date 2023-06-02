NFL

Report: Will Levis Struggles With The Basics In Titans Practice

Anthony R. Cardenas
Will Levis was one of the biggest stories of the 2023 NFL Draft, and not for good reason. Cameras remained glued to his face as the picks went by in the first round, and the first night of the selection process ended before his name was called. He was thought to be one of the better prospects in his class, and many projected that he’d be a top-10 pick.

Will Levis Struggles With Accuracy, Fumbles Snap In Practice

It wasn’t long into Day 2 that the Tennessee Titans selected Levis with the 33rd overall pick, but the chip on the quarterback’s shoulder had been created. He will likely use his draft position as motivation, and has already been told by Tom Brady himself that it doesn’t matter where you’re picked.

But according to reports out of Tennessee’s off-season training program, there could be a reason why he was passed on 32 times.

Turron Davenport covers the Titans for ESPN, and he made some observations on Wednesday that could be a concern for the team and their fans. According to Davenport, Levis struggled with accuracy, throwing into double coverage, and even fumbling a snap.

The rookie pass thrower has made accuracy one of the focal points of his developmental program, so it is tough to see him lack in the area. But Will Levis doesn’t seem all too concerned, as there are more than 3 months before the season starts in order to improve.

“I know I have more opportunities tomorrow and the next day, so I’m not going to beat myself up. High standards is the name of the game. It’s not to beat yourself up. It’s to motivate you to go out there and perform to the best of your ability.”

The troubles aren’t surprising and shouldn’t be a cause for much alarm. Rookie quarterbacks often struggle in the early days with their new teams, especially during the off-season programs. Now is the time to find the weaknesses and work on them before the competition actually starts, and Levis now has time to work on things. He will also need time to build chemistry with the Titans’ receiving corps.

It hasn’t been all bad for Levis so far. The tough day comes on the heels of reports that he impressed in last month’s mini-camp, so perhaps Wednesday’s showing was merely a bump in the road in his development.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
