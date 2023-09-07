Real Madrid veteran Luka Modric has said he is not accustomed to being benched for three consecutive matches but is confident that his situation would change.

One of the best midfielders of this generation, Modric, has been sporadically used by Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti. The Croatian has started only one of four La Liga matches thus far, with Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, and Federico Valverde all sitting ahead of him in the pecking order.

Modric opens up about lack of minutes at Real Madrid

Speaking to Croatian outlet Sportske Novosti, Modric opened up about the lack of game time at Real Madrid. The 37-year-old said that while it was a strange feeling for him, he was not going to lose heart because of it.

“Nobody is happy when they are out of the game. After all in my career, where I’m not sure I’ve ever been on the bench for three games in a row, I found that feeling especially strange. But hey, the coach had decided so for his reasons. I certainly won’t sink or slump because of it,” said Modric.

“I spoke to Ancelotti recently and at his initiative. We have a very good relationship since his first term, as well as in this current one. I am completely calm, aware that I have to work myself as I have done so far and that sooner or later everything will fall into place.”

🚨⭐️ OFFICIAL: Luka Modrić nominated for the 2023 Ballon D'Or. pic.twitter.com/PuGH4gVALi — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 6, 2023

Modric outlines the responsibility of veteran players at Madrid

Although Modric is eager to play more frequently, he is aware of the responsibilities on his shoulders and wants to do whatever he can to secure the club’s future.

He added:

“I am aware that we have a lot of competition in midfield, that these youngsters are top players, that’s why they are at Real. And they have their own desires, motives and are looking for a place in the sun.

“There is absolutely no doubt that we, the seniors, must help them to progress and gradually assume the leading roles at the level that this club is ultimately looking for. We’ll see how things develop in the remainder of the year. The most important thing is the interest of the team and I will act in that direction, as always. If it turned out that I was no longer important, then I would think about what to do next.”

Modric, who won the Ballon d’Or in 2018, has popped up with numerous match-winning performances since joining from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012. He has thus far featured in 492 games for the club across competitions, pitching in with 37 goals and 77 assists. His heroics have helped the club to five UEFA Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles, amongst other honors.