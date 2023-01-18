NBA

Luka Doncic Keen On Mavs To Upgrade Ahead Of Trade Deadline

Author image
Kyle Curran
2 min read
Twitter
doncic luka1280 1 1040x572 1
doncic luka1280 1 1040x572 1
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and is one of the MVP favourites, but could do with a better squad around him if he wanted to win the NBA Championship, and has indicated for some changes to happen.  

He’s got all the capabilities in the world to have what it takes to be an all-time great, and he may be up for the MVP award, but he doesn’t have what it takes to lead the Mavs to an NBA Championship title, at least not with the current roster they have.

According to a recent report, Doncic has recently indicated that he wishes for there to be a stronger roster built around him.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported: “Sources said Doncic, who hasn’t shown a desire to be involved in personnel matters in the past, has strongly indicated he wants the Mavs to upgrade before the Feb. 9 trade deadline,”

It’s not the first time in the NBA where a player has wanted better assets around him to step their game up to the next level, so maybe we could see Dallas take a look at what’s available on the market.

There is talent on the roster, there’s no doubt about it, with players such as Christian Wood and Spencer Dinwiddie certainly helping out this season, but Doncic and the team as a whole would certainly benefit by having a second star offensive player.

Content You May Like

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

Twitter
Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
White House
NBA

LATEST The Golden State Warriors Visit The White House Today

Author image Owen Jones  •  21h
Hornets Rozier
NBA
Charlotte Hornets To Listen To Offers For Terry Rozier Ahead Of NBA Trade Deadline
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 17 2023

As the Charlotte Hornets continue to rot further down the NBA standings, Terry Rozier could be moving on, before the trade deadline.  The Hornets are expected to listen to offers…

Spurs Attendance record
NBA
Spurs Smash NBA Single Match Attendance Record At Alamodome
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 14 2023

The San Antonio Spurs smashed the NBA single game attendance record on Friday night, as their game with the Warriors saw 68,323 fans come to celebrate the side’s 50th anniversary….

Freedom NBA
NBA
Turkey Puts $500k Bounty On Former NBA Star Enes Freedom’s Head
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 13 2023
Screenshot 2023 01 13 at 15.17.28
NBA
Jayson Tatum Says Leaked Signature Jordan Shoe Is “Not Real”
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 13 2023
rawImage
NBA
WATCH: Luka Doncic’s hilarious Instagram live at Georgia vs TCU
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 10 2023
Turner
NBA
Indiana Pacers Looking To Trade Myles Turner If Extension Is Not Reached
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 5 2023
Arrow to top