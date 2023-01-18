Luka Doncic Keen On Mavs To Upgrade Ahead Of Trade Deadline

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and is one of the MVP favourites, but could do with a better squad around him if he wanted to win the NBA Championship, and has indicated for some changes to happen.

He’s got all the capabilities in the world to have what it takes to be an all-time great, and he may be up for the MVP award, but he doesn’t have what it takes to lead the Mavs to an NBA Championship title, at least not with the current roster they have.

Most triple doubles by a Player this season: 13 — Nikola Jokic

10 — Luka Doncic No one else has more than 5. pic.twitter.com/jtwa7Ua25p — NBA Muse (@NBAMuse24) January 18, 2023

According to a recent report, Doncic has recently indicated that he wishes for there to be a stronger roster built around him.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported: “Sources said Doncic, who hasn’t shown a desire to be involved in personnel matters in the past, has strongly indicated he wants the Mavs to upgrade before the Feb. 9 trade deadline,”

It’s not the first time in the NBA where a player has wanted better assets around him to step their game up to the next level, so maybe we could see Dallas take a look at what’s available on the market.

There is talent on the roster, there’s no doubt about it, with players such as Christian Wood and Spencer Dinwiddie certainly helping out this season, but Doncic and the team as a whole would certainly benefit by having a second star offensive player.