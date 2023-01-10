The race for the 2023 NBA MVP award is anticipated to be one of the closest in years, with six candidates almost neck-and-neck at the halfway mark of the season.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has won the award for the last two consecutive seasons and is once again in a strong position to pick up a third, however he is not the current favorite.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic leads the way as it stands, with Jokic in second followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant as the main frontrunners.

Durant was recently diagnosed with an MCL sprain in his left knee and is expected to miss a month of action, putting a dent in his already historic campaign so far this year in Brooklyn.

2023 NBA MVP Odds

Below we have listed the latest odds from the outright 2023 NBA MVP betting market on BetOnline, which has experienced a monumental shift in recent weeks after several stars have emerged as serious candidates.

2023 NBA MVP Odds Play Luka Doncic +275 Nikola Jokic +300 Jayson Tatum

+425 Giannis Antetokounmpo

+425 Kevin Durant +750 Joel Embiid

+1000 Ja Morant +2500 Donovan Mitchell

+3300 Steph Curry

+5000

2023 NBA MVP Betting

The MVP race is expected to go down to the wire this season, with six candidates in strong positions to claim the award as the NBA experiences one of the most elite offensive campaigns in history.

Six players are currently averaging 30 points per game or more: Doncic (34.0), Embiid (33.5), Antetokounmpo (31.7), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.9), Tatum (30.8) and Steph Curry (30.0).

2023 NBA MVP Tip – Jayson Tatum @ +425 with BetOnline

Jayson Tatum Can Become First Celtics MVP Since Larry Bird

Jayson Tatum is doing something no Boston Celtic has ever achieved in a full season – averaging over 30 points per game.

Not only is the 24-year-old scoring the ball in elite fashion, he has the defense to match also and is arguably the most valuable player in the NBA today with an emphasis on the importance of two-way wings.

Following the Celtics’ third straight victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday, Tatum marked his 12th straight game with at least 25 points and has scored the most points ever by a Celtic in the first half of the season.

Tatum’s brand-new signature Jordan shoes will release next month as he becomes the latest star to get his own silhouette to wear on the court.

Coming off the back of a historic 2022 playoff run where Boston fell short in the NBA Finals, the former Duke star is hungry for revenge and according to NBA betting sites the Celtics are favorites to win the Larry O’Brien trophy this June.

Sitting pretty at the top of the Eastern Conference with the best record in the league (29-12), Tatum is the best player on the best team and is sure to mount a strong challenge to win MVP later this year.

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics picked up the home W on Monday night: ☘️ 32 PTS

☘️ 8 REB

☘️ 7 AST

☘️ 4 3PM For more, download the NBA app:

📲 https://t.co/WFdLNEjikq pic.twitter.com/itArmzbyAY — NBA (@NBA) January 10, 2023

