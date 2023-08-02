NBA

Luka Dončić Is Looking Slimmer As He Prepares For FIBA World Cup

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read
Luka Dončić has risen to be one of the most popular and dominant players in the NBA. He was and still is considered to be a generational talent, and has been an MVP favorite for the past couple of seasons. But the knock on Dončić has always been his physical conditioning, as he has looked borderline out of shape at times, despite his achievements on the court.

Luka Dončić Looking Slim Ahead Of FIBA World Cup

But we may see Dončić with a new look this coming season. We are still a ways away from the opening of training camps, but the Slovenian star is looking slimmed down this summer. There were a few short clips that were released in which he looked like he had shed some noticeable weight, but it was unclear if they were the usual off-season hype videos taken from favorable angles.

The reports of the slimmed down Luka Donicic were confirmed on Wednesday when he took the court for the first time since the NBA regular season ended.

Dončić’s Slovenian National Team is preparing for the FIBA World Cup which will be held later this month, and they have a few friendly matches against other countries before the actual tournament begins. They took on Greece in the first friendly, and Dončić certainly looked like he had been focusing on his body.

Relationship With Mavericks Could Get Rocky

While he only played a handful of minutes in the first quarter, Dončić looked impressive on the court, and looked to be in the best shape of his life.

It was a long summer for me, I’m happy to be back. I’m looking forward to training and matches. I’m honored to be the captain, we decided that with the coach and players. It’s a pleasure to play for the national team, I haven’t played since April 10, I can’t wait for the games.

While having their star player compete internationally might not be ideal for an NBA team or its fans, this particular case may work out for both sides. Dallas Mavericks training camp won’t start until mid-September, but Dončić will be staying plenty active in the meantime due to his obligations to his national team.

It will be a make-or-break year of sorts for Luka Dončić and the Mavericks, as there have been rumors of unrest, and the player potentially wanting out.

Author image
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
