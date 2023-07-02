NBA

Radio Host Blasts Mavericks Decision To Re-Sign Kyrie Irving

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Dallas Mavericks made a splash during the middle of last season by trading for Kyrie Irving. The team was in the middle of the Western Conference playoff race, and were hoping that the acquisition of a superstar to pair with Luka Dončić would help put them over the top.

Kyrie Irving Signing Is Bad For Mavericks, Says Radio Host

But instead of surging up the standings, Dallas fell on hard times. The team went 7-18 over their last 25 games, dropping out of the playoff picture completely, and even missing out on the play-in tournament. The experiment felt like a failure, and there was abject proof of that notion.

The futures of both parties were question marks heading into the 2023 off-season. The Mavericks were linked to nearly every big-name free agent and trade target, while it was unclear what Irving’s desires were. But there was always the possibility of a re-signing, as Dallas apparently believes that they can make it work given more time.

So the team went out and gave Kyrie Irving a 3-year deal worth a reported $126 million, giving Dončić a long-term pairing that they hope can make them a contender in the West.

But according to one NBA radio personality, the move “spells the end” of Dončić’s time in Dallas.

Irving Will Be Back On a 3-Year Deal

Justin Tremain appeared on Sirius XM NBA Radio at the start of the weekend and gave his thoughts on the Mavericks’ decision to re-sign Irving:

“In my opinion, this spells the end to Luka Doncic’s time in Dallas…The Dallas Mavericks are making a massive mistake, not learning the lessons that they now know in Cleveland and Boston and in Brooklyn…Needs the ball in his hands, doesn’t defend, doesn’t do the small things, misses a ton of games, is usually a distraction. And now they’ve given him the security to kind of misbehave.”

The criticisms are fair ones. Irving has left a wake of destruction at essentially every stop he’s made in his NBA career, and he has been known for his instability when it comes to team-related issues. There are franchises in the league that wouldn’t even consider bringing him in given his history.

But if any team is able to crack the code in keeping Kyrie Irving happy, they’ll be getting one of the most skilled players in the league. In 20 games with Dallas last season, Irving averaged 27 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
