Liverpool vs Cardiff City live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Liverpool take on Cardiff City in the fourth round of the FA Cup later this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are unbeaten in eight games and will be hoping for another win against Championship opposition to keep their FA Cup bid alive.

For information on a full match preview, the latest team news, read on:

Liverpool vs Cardiff City live stream

Are you looking for a Liverpool vs Cardiff City live stream?

bet365 offers live footage of EVERY FA Cup game so long as you have a funded account.

To get access to live football streaming at bet365, you simply need to sign up. Once you have deposited money into your account you’re ready to watch and bet on a comprehensive slate of live-action from the English FA Cup.

There’s also a great welcome bonus for new bet365 customers. Just wager £10 at the site to receive £50 in free FA Cup bets!

Liverpool vs Cardiff City preview

Liverpool head into today’s game in good form. Klopp’s side is unbeaten in six games; unbeaten at Anfield all season, and is just nine points behind Man City at the top of the EPL table and with a game in hand. It should be noted that Liverpool are the only team putting any pressure at all on the Citizens at the top of the division.

Cardiff, meanwhile, are ranked some 39 places beneath Liverpool in league standing and currently in the midst of a Championship relegation battle.

So, in terms of ability and form, this is certainly Liverpool’s game to win. But, as we’ve already seen this weekend, lower league teams do have the propensity to pack a punch in cup competition. For evidence of this, just speak to West Ham, Chelsea, and Manchester United fans today!

But, despite the fact that we’ve already seen lower league sides take EPL opposition into extra time and, in Middlesborough’s case, eliminate a top-four EPL side on pens, a win for the Bluebirds at Anfield is still most unlikely:

Klopp’s Reds have defeated Cardiff City in each of the last six meetings between the side, most recently, 4-1 at home and 2-0 away in the 2018/19 EPL season.

Cardiff City also have the fourth-worst defensive record in the entire Championship, shipping close to 2.0 goals per game.

Against a high-powered Liverpool offense that’s already put five past Manchester United, five past Porto, and four past Arsenal this season, and that’s been just as trigger happy in the absence of star attackers, Mane and Salah (AFCON), it’s hard to imagine the Bluebirds holding up.

When does Liverpool vs Cardiff City kick off?

The Liverpool vs Cardiff City FA Cup fourth-round match kicks off at 12:00 GMT on Sunday, February 6 at Anfield, Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Cardiff City team news

Liverpool team news vs Cardiff

Klopp’s Liverpool will be without Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah who are still on international duty at the AFCON with Senegal and Egypt, respectively, and without midfielder Thiago Alcantara who is out with a chest infection.

Klopp has also hinted that new signing from FC Porto, Luis Diaz, will not feature in today’s game, meaning Diogo Jota, Minamino, and Roberto Firmino are likely to lead the line for the Reds. It’s also possible that midfielder, Harvey Elliott, who suffered a terrible ankle injury vs Leeds five months ago, return to the bench for Klopp’s side.

Liverpool possible starting XI:

Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Jones; Jota, Firmino, Minamino

Cardiff City team news vs Liverpool

Sean Morrison was taken off in the game vs Barnsley and is unlikely to appear for the Bluebirds today, joining Curtis Nelson and Joe Ralls on the injury list.

Cardiff will also be without Max Watters, Cody Drameh, Alfie Doughty, and Ikpeazu who are all cup-tied for this afternoon’s game.

Cardiff City possible starting XI:

Phillips; Flint, Vaulks, McGuinness; Ng, Pack, Wintle, Bagan; Colwill, Doyle; Hugill