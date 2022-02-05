Liverpool vs Cardiff City prediction: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bet

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool welcome Steve Morison’s Cardiff City to Anfield on Sunday in an FA Cup fourth-round clash.

Match Info

Date: Sunday, 6th February

Kick-Off: 12:00 GMT, Anfield, Liverpool

Liverpool vs Cardiff City prediction

There’s an obvious gulf in class between Liverpool and Cardiff City.

On the one hand, you have a team that’s won the Premier League and Champions League in recent years and that’s challenging on both fronts again this year. On the other hand, you have a Cardiff team that’s some 39 places below Liverpool in league standing and very much involved in the Championship relegation battle.

Make no mistake, this is Liverpool’s game to win. But, lower league teams have shown that they have the capacity to match the big boys already this weekend:

Middlesborough eliminated Manchester United; Kidderminster almost took out West Ham, and first division Plymouth Argyle came to within a late penalty miss in extra time to taking European champions, Chelsea, to penalties.

Cardiff City begin tomorrow’s game at Anfield with the same chances of success as the likes of Middlesborough and Plymouth Argyle before them. If Steven Morison’s team performs to its maximum in all phases of the game, the Bluebirds could pull off a shock…

The Reds have also beaten Cardiff City in six straight games, most recently doing a league double over the Bluebirds, 4-1 at home and 2-0 away in the 2018/19 season.

On top of that, we just aren’t sure if Cardiff’s leaky defense, the one that’s given up close to two goals per game in the Championship this season, will be able to cope with the likes of Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool vs Cardiff City prediction: Liverpool to win @ 1/9 with bet365

Liverpool vs Cardiff City betting tips

Cardiff drew the short straw when they were matched up against Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round.

Klopp’s side was dominant in the Champions League group stage, and, even without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane (AFCON) of late, are in the midst of a six game unbeaten run, domestically.

The Reds also score a lot of goals. In the league, Liverpool average close to 2.5 goals per game, an average they’ve just about managed to sustain during the absence of Salah and Mane thanks in no small part to the fine form of Diogo Jota.

Against a Cardiff defense that ships approximately two goals per game to teams in the Championship, we’re backing Klopp’s forward prong, likely Firmino, Jota, and Minamino, to fire Liverpool into the fifth round and in some style to boot.

At bet365, it’s possible to wager on Liverpool to win by 3.5 or more goals at odds of 20/21 meaning a £10 bet could pay out £19.52.

Liverpool vs Cardiff City betting tips: Liverpool to win by 3.5 or more goals @ 20/21 with bet365.

Liverpool vs Cardiff City odds

Liverpool vs Cardiff City match odds

Liverpool @ 1/9 with bet365

Draw @ 8/1 with bet365

Cardiff City @ 22/1 with bet365

Liverpool vs Cardiff City total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 4/9 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 7/4 with bet365

