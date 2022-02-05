Liverpool vs Cardiff City betting offers: FA Cup free bets

Championship side, Cardiff City, travel to historic Anfield to take on Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup this coming Sunday.

It’s been almost 100 years since Cardiff City last won the FA Cup and the city’s chances of repeating the feat were dealt a huge blow when their side was matched away against Jurgen Klopp’s mighty Liverpool this weekend.

As we all know, few teams emerge from Anfield with a result and Liverpool are the heavy betting favourites to progress on to the fifth round.

But it’s the FA Cup, and crazy things do seem to happen every year in the tournament.

In fact, the only thing that’s certain is that such a game provides a great opportunity for betting, and you can increase your chance of ending the weekend in the green by taking your pick from the best Liverpool vs Cardiff City betting offers available for Sunday’s match below.

Bet365 Liverpool vs Cardiff City betting offer: Bet £10, get £50 in Bet Credits

Bet365 is well-known for its fantastic bonuses, so it should come as little surprise that there’s another great one on offer for Liverpool vs Cardiff in the Cup this Sunday.

Just click the link to head over to the site and place a qualifying bet of £10 or more and you’ll receive £50 in free bets, which you can use to bet on various markets.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Betfred Liverpool vs Cardiff City free bets: Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

New Betfred customers can claim £60 in Bonuses from a £10 qualifying bet in time for the FA Cup clash between Liverpool and Cardiff City on Sunday just by clicking the link below and signing up for an account.

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit, and place the first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. The first bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

LiveScore Bet Liverpool vs Cardiff City betting offer: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

LiveScore Bet is offering £20 in Free Bets when you bet £10 on their sportsbook ahead of the FA Cup showdown between Liverpool and Cardiff City this weekend.

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

888sport Liverpool vs Cardiff City betting offer: Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

At 888sport, new customers can bet £10 and claim £40 in free bets + a £10 casino bonus when signing up in time for Liverpool vs Cardiff City this weekend.

For further details, simply click the link below and get yourself registered today:

£/€10 deposit using promo code “10FREE” – Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) – Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days – Free bet stakes not included in returns – Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days – Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet UK Liverpool vs Cardiff City free bets: Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Get yourselves signed up with Bet UK in time for Liverpool vs Cardiff City in the FA Cup on Sunday to claim £30 in free football bets from a £10 qualifying wager.

See the T&Cs below for more details and click the link to sign up:

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out, or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7-day expiry.

Mr Rex Liverpool vs Cardiff City Free Bets: Bet £15 Get £10 In Free Bets

By signing up at Mr Rex in time for Liverpool vs Cardiff City in the FA Cup, you can get a £10 Free Bet when you wager a £15 qualifying bet.

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £10. Minimum Deposit: £10. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15. Bonus policy and Terms of Service apple. Gamble responsibly. | T&C apply

BoyleSports Liverpool vs Cardiff City free bets: Bet £10 Get £30

A great new promotion at BoyleSports ensures each newcomer to the bookmaker receives £30 in FA Cup Free Bets for the Liverpool vs Cardiff City game this Sunday lunchtime.

All you need to do is sign up and make a £10 qualifying bet on a sporting event of your choice.

To register a new betting account with Boylesports, just follow the steps below:

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply.

FansBet Liverpool vs Cardiff City free bet: Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Each new customer at FansBet stands to receive a £10 Liverpool vs Cardiff City Free Bet plus 10 Free Spins just by placing a £10 qualifying bet.

Click the link and go to FansBet to get registered and claim your free FA Cup bets.

New customer offer; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; The Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+.

Bet Storm Liverpool vs Cardiff City free bets promotion: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Bet Storm is offering a Liverpool vs Cardiff City promo that entitles new customers to a £30 free bet when they deposit and wager just £10.

Click the link below to begin the registration process:

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Mr Mega Liverpool vs Cardiff City betting offer: Bet £15 Get £10

Signing up for a new betting account with Mr Mega through the link below means that you can claim a £10 Free Bet by wagering £15 on any sports market, including Sunday’s FA Cup clash between Liverpool and Cardiff City at Anfield.

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets are not eligible. Neteller, Skrill, and Paypal are not eligible. T&Cs apply.

