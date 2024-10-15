Soccer

"Could barely string a pass" – Liverpool Star Battered Following His Poor Performance In UEFA Nations League Clash

Sushan Chakraborty
Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Looks On

Dutch outlet Football Oranje has delivered a scathing assessment of Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch’s performance in the Netherlands’ 1-0 defeat to Germany in the UEFA Nations League. They claimed Gravenberch could not put up a fight against Die Mannschaft, with the hosts effortlessly playing through him at the Allianz Arena.

Germany Beat the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League Clash

League A Group 3 leaders Germany welcomed the Netherlands to the Allianz Arena for their Matchday 4 clash on Monday night, October 14. The two had played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in their Matchday 2 meeting at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in September, and everyone expected another electrifying contest in Munich.

Two minutes into the game, Jamie Leweling seemingly set the tone for the game, finding the back of the net with a thumping finish. Unfortunately for the debutant, the goal did not stand, as the VAR spotted an offside in the build-up. Germany continued to pile on the pressure for the remainder of the first half but could not find the breakthrough.

The goal finally arrived in the 64th minute, with Leweling applying the finishing touch. The No. 7 was the quickest to react to a deflection off Nico Schlotterbeck and dispatched a powerful effort to find the top corner.

Netherlands’ best effort of the match came in the 76th minute, as Xavi Simons hit the bar with a 20-yard effort.

Ryan Gravenberch Criticized for ‘Sloppy Performance’

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman fielded a strong XI against Germany, with Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch acting as one of the anchors. Due to his excellent run of form for the Reds, the 22-year-old was expected to emerge as one of the leaders in midfield, but that did not turn out to be the case.

Discussing his display in the 1-0 defeat to Germany, Football Oranje wrote:

Germany consistently passed through him at ease and on the ball, Gravenberch could barely string a pass together. Sloppy performance by a player in great form at club level.”

Over the course of the game, the in-form Liverpool midfielder had just a solitary touch inside the opposition box, lost six of seven duels, committed two fouls, and misplaced both the long balls he attempted. It was a night to forget for one of Arne Slot‘s key players.

