The Detroit Lions have the opportunity to reach a second NFC Championship in franchise history when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round on Sunday. Here at SportsLens, we are on hand to offer you our Lions vs Buccaneers same game parlay predictions ahead of the clash.

Lions vs Buccaneers Same Game Parlay Picks

Detroit Lions -6.5 (+100)

Sam LaPorta anytime touchdown scorer (+137)

Jahmyr Gibbs over 49.5 rushing yards (-110)

Lions vs Buccaneers Same Game Parlay @ +525 With BetOnline

Lions vs Buccaneers Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Detroit Lions -6.5 (+100)

The Detroit Lions are in pole position to reach a first NFC Championship game since 1991 and the best NFL sportsbooks have deservedly priced them as 6.5-point favorites in Sunday’s divisional round showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They finished as three seed following a superb regular season going 12-5, which included one win over their upcoming opponents on the road in October. The Lions won 20-6 in Tampa, with Jared Gaff throwing for 353 yards on 30 completions with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

After sending a talented and playoff proven LA Rams team home, Detroit have shown they belong in the postseason. The Buccaneers impressed against an injury-stricken, dysfunctional Philadelphia Eagles unit who looked doomed after a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers at the start of December.

The franchise is turning around after many years of hurt and our pick for this one is Lions -6.5 at +100.

Lions vs Buccaneers Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Sam LaPorta anytime touchdown scorer (+137)

Despite sharing a locker room with one of the league’s best wide receivers in Amon-Ra St. Brown, rookie tight end Sam LaPorta kept with the pace to tie his teammate at a total of ten receiving touchdowns this year.

The increased attention that St. Brown brings from defenders has opened a window for the 23-year-old to shine in his own right. St. Brown (+100) will also be a popular pick in this market but LaPorta offers better bang for your buck here.

This kid is the real deal and he’s showing it on the league’s biggest stage. In last week’s win over the Rams, the 34th overall pick out of Iowa scored his first postseason touchdown to help extend the Detroit lead to 11 in the second quarter.

Lions vs Buccaneers Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Jahmyr Gibbs over 49.5 receiving yards (-110)

It was certainly a successful draft for the Lions who also managed to pull out Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th overall pick out of Alabama, who has quickly become one of the league’s most effective dual-threat running backs.

Gibbs rushed for 945 yards, ten touchdowns and added 316 yards in the air on 52 catches with one receiving touchdown in his rookie season. He averaged 63 yards on the ground per game and this is an easy over to take for us.