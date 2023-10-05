Lions Injury Report: Amon-Ra St. Brown Misses Practice Again

Detroit Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has missed back to back practices to start the week as he deals with an abdomen injury.

This is not a good sign for his availability on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. It remains to be seen what kind of abdomen injury it is. However, it is serious enough for him to miss practice. With the Lions being massive home favorites, it would be no surprise if the Lions hold him out.

The Detroit Lions are now 10 point home favorites according to Michigan sportsbooks.

St. Brown was by far one of the steals of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was selected in the 4th round out of the University of Southern California (USC). St. Brown was easily quarterback Jared Goff’s favorite target as he had over 900 yards in his rookie season. In the 2022 season, however, he made his first Pro Bowl and had his forst season over 1,000 yards and over 100 receptions.

Who Will Step Up If St. Brown Is Out?

Now in his third season in the NFL, Amon-Ra St. Brown has solidified himself as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Even if he were to miss Sunday’s game, however, the Lions still have very solid options that will get increased volume in his stead. The Lions will have Jameson Williams back from suspension who was their forst round pick two years ago. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs will likely have more opportunities for receptions out of the backfield and tight end Sam LaPorta will get more looks as well.

The Lions may not have to do much on offense and will likely rely on the run game more if St. Brown is ruled out. Detroit is expected to win by double-digits. Running back David Montgomery should have a nice day on Sunday.