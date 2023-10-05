NFL

Lions Injury Report: Amon-Ra St. Brown Misses Practice Again

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
716x384 1
716x384 1

Detroit Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has missed back to back practices to start the week as he deals with an abdomen injury.

 

This is not a good sign for his availability on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. It remains to be seen what kind of abdomen injury it is. However, it is serious enough for him to miss practice. With the Lions being massive home favorites, it would be no surprise if the Lions hold him out.

The Detroit Lions are now 10 point home favorites according to Michigan sportsbooks.

 

St. Brown was by far one of the steals of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was selected in the 4th round out of the University of Southern California (USC). St. Brown was easily quarterback Jared Goff’s favorite target as he had over 900 yards in his rookie season. In the 2022 season, however, he made his first Pro Bowl and had his forst season over 1,000 yards and over 100 receptions.

Who Will Step Up If St. Brown Is Out?

Now in his third season in the NFL, Amon-Ra St. Brown has solidified himself as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Even if he were to miss Sunday’s game, however, the Lions still have very solid options that will get increased volume in his stead. The Lions will have Jameson Williams back from suspension who was their forst round pick two years ago. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs will likely have more opportunities for receptions out of the backfield and tight end Sam LaPorta will get more looks as well.

The Lions may not have to do much on offense and will likely rely on the run game more if St. Brown is ruled out. Detroit is expected to win by double-digits. Running back David Montgomery should have a nice day on Sunday.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
716x384 1
NFL

LATEST Lions Injury Report: Amon-Ra St. Brown Misses Practice Again

Author image Owen Jones  •  33min
rsz 17006052250
NFL
Raiders Injury Report: Status Of Adams And Garoppolo Is Unknown
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  39min

The Las Vegas Raiders are dealing with injury issues to some of their key players on offense, and they are in danger of having the 2023 season slip away from…

rsz matt eberflus
NFL
Chicago Bears Have Lost 14 Games In A Row, Eberflus Could Be Fired With One More Loss
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h

The Chicago Bears had heightened expectations entering the 2023 NFL season, but things haven’t exactly gone as planned. The team is off to an 0-4 start after an offseason of…

Sam Howell Commanders pic 1
NFL
How To Bet On Washington Commanders To Beat Chicago Bears In Washington
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
Tarik Cohen Bears pic
NFL
How To Bet On Chicago Bears To Beat Washington Commanders In Illinois
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
usatsi 19429095
NFL
Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor Says He’s 100%
Author image Owen Jones  •  2h
Mac Jones Pats pic
NFL
Patriots’ Mac Jones was criticized by Julian Edelman after a horrible performance vs. the Cowboys in Week 4
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
Arrow to top