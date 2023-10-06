NFL

Detroit Lions vs Carolina Panthers Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Lions vs Panthers Picks
Lions vs Panthers Picks

We continue our Week 5 NFL predictions below as we run through our Lions vs Panthers picks, coupled with a quick look at the latest odds and line ahead of Sunday.

Lions vs Panthers Picks

  • Detroit Lions -10 @ -110
  • Jared Goff at Least 273 Passing Yards @ +131
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Lions vs Panthers Pick 1: Lions -10

The spread for Sunday’s game in Detroit is big – the biggest of Week 5 in fact – and for good reason.

This matchup pits one of the NFL‘s emerging superpowers against a team who are experiencing growing pains after four games.

Carolina’s first overall pick in the NFL draft, Bryce Young, has so far failed to live up to the hype, and has not been helped by a blunted offensive corps. Their defense has not been any more impressive either, allowing at least 20 points in each of their four defeats thus far.

Meanwhile, the Lions have won six-straight divisional games for the first time in 28 years. They now look to be a legitimate powerhouse in the NFC, ranking as the best rushing defense across the NFL, and in the top 10 for scoring, passing and rushing.

A 10-point swing is a lot to cover, but Detroit have managed to surpass that deficit in their previous two outings against Atlanta and Green Bay, who could both be argued to carry a bigger threat with Carolina’s confidence at rock-bottom.

RELATED: NFL Week 5 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

Lions vs Panthers Pick 2: Goff at Least 273 Passing Yards

Jared Goff’s passing yard line is set at 242.5 for Week 5, but at -130 we think there is plenty more value to be unearthed.

Goff is quickly cementing himself as the darling of Detroit, ranking among the top six quarterbacks in the NFL this season, and is undoubtedly the catalyst for everything positive that is happening at the Lions so far.

Against a Panthers team who are allowing 313 yard-per-contest (176 of those passing yards) this term, Goff will more than likely enjoy another day of putting up big personal numbers.

His highest total came in the Lions’ overtime defeat to the Seahawks in Week 2, throwing 323 yards, while he has hit 210 or more in his other three starts.

At +131, we think this selection presents a solid value pick given Goff’s performances in 2023.

RELATED: NFL Betting Picks, Predictions And Best Bets For Week 5

Other NFL Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Lions vs Panthers Picks
NFL

LATEST Detroit Lions vs Carolina Panthers Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  16min
rsz usa today 133473310
NFL
NFL News: Cam Newton Says He Wouldn’t Sign With The Jets
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  11h

Free agent quarterback Cam Newton has been trying to make a return to the league since he last played in 2021. He has posted work out videos and made multiple…

rsz skysports daniel jones bobby wagner 6306969
NFL
Giants Injury Report: Is Daniel Jones Doomed Against The Miami Dolphins?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  12h

Daniel Jones needs all the help that he can get after being sacked 10 times by the Seahawks on Monday night. But based on the injury report for the New…

6455926528058.image
NFL
Packers Injury Report: Luke Musgrave Clears Concussion Protocol
Author image Owen Jones  •  13h
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn10
NFL
49ers: Brock Purdy Says He Has A Roommate He Splits Rent With
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  14h
rsz rxl5duvdc89rekkos7qf
NFL
Bills Injury Report: Von Miller Has A Chance To Play This Sunday Against Jaguars
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  14h
Deshaun Watson Browns pic
NFL
Deshaun Watson’s teammates were not happy that the veteran QB did not play in Week 4 vs. the Ravens
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  15h
Arrow to top