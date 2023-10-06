We continue our Week 5 NFL predictions below as we run through our Lions vs Panthers picks, coupled with a quick look at the latest odds and line ahead of Sunday.

Lions vs Panthers Picks

Detroit Lions -10 @ -110

Jared Goff at Least 273 Passing Yards @ +131

Lions vs Panthers Pick 1: Lions -10

The spread for Sunday’s game in Detroit is big – the biggest of Week 5 in fact – and for good reason.

This matchup pits one of the NFL‘s emerging superpowers against a team who are experiencing growing pains after four games.

Carolina’s first overall pick in the NFL draft, Bryce Young, has so far failed to live up to the hype, and has not been helped by a blunted offensive corps. Their defense has not been any more impressive either, allowing at least 20 points in each of their four defeats thus far.

Meanwhile, the Lions have won six-straight divisional games for the first time in 28 years. They now look to be a legitimate powerhouse in the NFC, ranking as the best rushing defense across the NFL, and in the top 10 for scoring, passing and rushing.

A 10-point swing is a lot to cover, but Detroit have managed to surpass that deficit in their previous two outings against Atlanta and Green Bay, who could both be argued to carry a bigger threat with Carolina’s confidence at rock-bottom.

Lions vs Panthers Pick 2: Goff at Least 273 Passing Yards

Jared Goff’s passing yard line is set at 242.5 for Week 5, but at -130 we think there is plenty more value to be unearthed.

Goff is quickly cementing himself as the darling of Detroit, ranking among the top six quarterbacks in the NFL this season, and is undoubtedly the catalyst for everything positive that is happening at the Lions so far.

Against a Panthers team who are allowing 313 yard-per-contest (176 of those passing yards) this term, Goff will more than likely enjoy another day of putting up big personal numbers.

His highest total came in the Lions’ overtime defeat to the Seahawks in Week 2, throwing 323 yards, while he has hit 210 or more in his other three starts.

At +131, we think this selection presents a solid value pick given Goff’s performances in 2023.

