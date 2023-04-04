NFL

Las Vegas Raiders Hire Former NFL Wide Receiver Danny Amendola

Owen Jones
The Las Vegas Raiders made a recent addition to their coaching staff by hiring former NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola as an offensive coaching assistant.

Amendola, who played 12 seasons in the NFL with several teams including the New England Patriots and the Detroit Lions, will now be taking his first step into the coaching realm. He now reunites with Josh McDaniels, Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer, who were all on the Patriots during his time there.

 

As a coaching assistant, Amendola will be working with the Raiders’ wide receivers and will assist them with their development and training. He will also work alongside the offensive coaching staff in game planning and strategy.

Amendola retired from the NFL in 2021 after a successful career as a wide receiver. He played in 163 career games, recording 617 receptions for 6,212 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also won two Super Bowl championships with the Patriots.

Amendola’s transition from player to coach is not uncommon in the NFL. Many former players have found success as coaches. Head coach of the Tennessee Titans Mike Vrabel is a good example. He has been very successful as a head coach.

The Raiders are +900 to win the AFC West according to Nevada betting sites.

The addition of Amendola to the coaching staff is a positive move for the Raiders. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge from his time as a player, and his familiarity with McDaniel’s coaching style should help him make a smooth transition into his new role. The Raiders’ wide receivers will likely benefit from his guidance, and his contributions to the team’s overall game plan could help lead the Raiders to a successful season in 2023.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
