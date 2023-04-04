Las Vegas Raiders Hire Former NFL Wide Receiver Danny Amendola

The Las Vegas Raiders made a recent addition to their coaching staff by hiring former NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola as an offensive coaching assistant.



Amendola, who played 12 seasons in the NFL with several teams including the New England Patriots and the Detroit Lions, will now be taking his first step into the coaching realm. He now reunites with Josh McDaniels, Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer, who were all on the Patriots during his time there.

Raiders have hired former Patriots’ WR Danny Amendola as their new coaching assistant/returners. Amendola joins former Patriots employees such as HC Josh McDaniels, GM Dave Ziegler, and QBs Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2023

As a coaching assistant, Amendola will be working with the Raiders’ wide receivers and will assist them with their development and training. He will also work alongside the offensive coaching staff in game planning and strategy.

Amendola retired from the NFL in 2021 after a successful career as a wide receiver. He played in 163 career games, recording 617 receptions for 6,212 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also won two Super Bowl championships with the Patriots.

Amendola’s transition from player to coach is not uncommon in the NFL. Many former players have found success as coaches. Head coach of the Tennessee Titans Mike Vrabel is a good example. He has been very successful as a head coach.

The addition of Amendola to the coaching staff is a positive move for the Raiders. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge from his time as a player, and his familiarity with McDaniel’s coaching style should help him make a smooth transition into his new role. The Raiders’ wide receivers will likely benefit from his guidance, and his contributions to the team’s overall game plan could help lead the Raiders to a successful season in 2023.