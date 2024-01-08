NFL

Las Vegas Raiders Have Mutual Interest With Jim Harbaugh

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
jtdg0dx7k5ek5chkmetu
jtdg0dx7k5ek5chkmetu

The Las Vegas Raiders are a team in transition, and will be one of the handful of NFL franchises searching for a new head coach this off-season. As one of the teams that generally likes to make a splash with their hirings and transactions, it isn’t all that surprising to see current Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh linked as one of the names that the Raiders are interested in, and according to reports, the interest is mutual.

Raiders, Harbaugh Have Mutual Interest, Says Report

Despite the success that his undefeated Michigan Wolverines have enjoyed this season, Harbaugh’s year has been a rough one. The cheating allegations put a serious stain on the team’s run at a championship, and his future with the university is unknown because of it.  Even before the issues, there were talks that the coach’s time with the team has run its course.

Now, ahead of his biggest game in his nine years with the program, there are intensifying rumors regarding him leaving Michigan and the college game for good, and taking his talents back to the NFL, where he enjoyed success with the San Francisco 49ers.

And the Raiders appear to be at the forefront of the speculation. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, there is mutual interest between the two sides:

My understanding is that Harbaugh has made it very clear internally that he wants to leave college and go back to the NFL…It’s my understanding that Mark Davis really, really likes the idea of potentially bringing in Jim Harbaugh as the head coach.

Schultz mentioned the Antonio Pierce factor, as well.

What About Antonio Pierce?

Pierce took over the head coaching duties on an interim basis in 2023 when the team fired Josh McDaniels, and he helped turn the team around. He took was Schultz described as a “morbid” locker room and turned it into an enjoyable one, which was especially aided by the mild success that the team enjoyed on the field after McDaniels’ departure.

Some of the star players on the roster have already voiced their support for the idea of bringing Pierce back on a full time basis as the team’s head coach, but the Raiders have to do their due diligence during the interviewing and hiring process.

And Jim Harbaugh will likely be one of the candidates who sits across the desk from Davis.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
jtdg0dx7k5ek5chkmetu
NFL

LATEST Las Vegas Raiders Have Mutual Interest With Jim Harbaugh

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 08 2024
79b90e00 ad94 11ee a3b3 e5f133ea1167 1
NFL
Sam LaPorta Has An “Outside Chance” To Return For The Wild Card
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 08 2024

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell said that rookie tight end Sam LaPorta has an outside chance to play Sunday versus the Rams in the Wild Card.   Dan Campbell…

T.J. Watt Steelers injured pic
NFL
Steelers Injury Report: T.J. Watt suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain and will miss their first playoff game vs. Buffalo
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 08 2024

There are several premier edge rushers in the NFL and Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt is near the top of that list. He was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2021…

rsz gettyimages 1915774165
NFL
NFL: Pete Carroll On Retirement – “I’m Not Worn Out. I’m Not Tired”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 08 2024
1915576048.0
NFL
Eagles Open As Three Point Road Favorites Against Tampa Bay
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 08 2024
rsz usa today 209293360
NFL
NFL: Commanders Waste No Time Starting Their Head Coaching Search
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 08 2024
Wink Martindale and Mike Kafka Giants pic
NFL
Giants’ DC Wink Martindale is expected to return in 2024 along with OC Mike Kafka
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 08 2024
Arrow to top