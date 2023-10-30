NFL

LA Raiders vs Detroit Lions Free Bets With Bovada: $750 MNF NFL Betting Offer

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jamaal Williams Detroit Lions Seattle Seahawks NFL
Jamaal Williams Detroit Lions Seattle Seahawks NFL

There are LA Raiders vs Detroit Lions free bets to claim – with a $750 NFL betting offer for MNF today from Bovada. Just sign-up, ahead of the match, and you can also use this top US offshore sportsbook to bet on tonight’s Las Vegas vs Detroit Lions match in ANY US State.

$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

Raiders vs Lions Free Bets With Bovada: $750 NFL Betting Offer (75% Deposit Bonus)

Join top US sportsbook Bovada today prior to the MNF game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Detroit Lions at the Ford Field Stadium and you can get up to $750 in NFL free bets.

If you want to get the full $750 bonus, you will need to deposit $1000, but you can also deposit a smaller amount – even a $100 first outlay will get you a $75 NFL free bet.

How To Claim Your Raiders vs Lions Free Bets With Bovada

  1. Create Bovada Account
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets for NFL betting
Claim $750 Bovada Raiders vs Lions Betting Offer

Bovada NFL Free Bets For MNF: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Betting Offer)

Place your MNF bets with Bovada by following the simple steps below.

  • Click on the ‘NFL’ section
  • Click on the NFL markets and pick your bet
  • Select your desired stake and place your NFL bet

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

More Bovada Deposit Bonus Examples

  • Deposit $1000 – Get $750 free bet
  • Deposit $300- Get $225 free bet
  • Deposit $200 – Get $150 free bet
  • Deposit $100 – Get $75 free bet

Why Bet On NFL With Bovada?

Bovada are a fully trusted and regulated US offshore sportsbook that allow you to place bet on the NFL in ANY US State – including California and Florida where gambling restrictions are still in place.

Why can you do this? This is due to Bovada being based offshore so don’t have to follow any set US gambling state laws – so you can bet on the NFL in ANY US State.

Plus, they have a quick joining process that doesn’t have any annoying KYC CHECKS and there are also many secure payment options with Bovada – that include credit card and crypto.

Raiders and Lions Meet For 14th Time Today

It will only be the fourteenth time the LA Raiders and the Detroit Lions have played each other as they face off at the Ford Field Stadium tonight in the MNF NFL action on week 8.

It’s also very tight in the series with the Raiders leading just 7-6.

They last played back in 2019 with the Raiders winning that 31-24, but the Lions had won ALL four of the previous meetings – including their last two at home vs LA.

Looking at the moneyline betting, it’s the Lions who are the match favorites at -390, so a $100 bet at these odds would profit $25.64.

Or if you fancy the slight upset, then you can back the Raiders at +395 – a $100 bet at this price would win $295.00.

Moneyline Betting Odds

  • LA Raiders +395
  • Detroit Lions -390

Why Bet On NFL With Bovada?

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • $750 free bet with 75% deposit bonus
  • Existing customer offers
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet using crypto options
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

 

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz maxresdefault
NFL

LATEST Dolphins News: Tua Tagovailoa Has Never Lost To Bill Belichick

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 29 2023
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn 1
NFL
Titans News: Will Levis To Start At QB, Will Rotate With Malik Willis
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 28 2023

The Tennessee Titans entered the 2023 NFL season with one of the deeper quarterback rooms in the league and questions about what the future held for each of their pass…

rsz jalen ramsey injury nfl training camp 0731 2023 scaled 1
NFL
Dolphins Injury Report: Ramsey In, Holland Out For Sunday’s Game vs Patriots
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 28 2023

The Miami Dolphins lost their second game of the season in Week 7 at the hand of the Philadelphia Eagles, a contest that they played in short-handed. They were without…

rsz skysports derrick henry tennessee titans 6335225
NFL
NFL Trade Rumors: Derrick Henry To The Browns Or Ravens?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 28 2023
rsz usatsi 21390599 168402459 lowres
NFL
Raiders News: Davante Adams Says “I Came Here To Play With Derek Carr”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 28 2023
984fa840 7371 11ee 8e7f b1355f6734ae
NFL
49ers Injury Report: Brock Purdy Official Listed As Questionable For Week 8
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 27 2023
rsz steelers browns 3 1620x1080 1
NFL
Pittsburgh Steelers Haven’t Gained 400 Yards In A Game In Nearly 3 Years
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 27 2023
Arrow to top