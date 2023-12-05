NFL

KrackWins NFL Picks for Week 14 from Bill “Krackman” Krackomberger

I’m not going to lie. I always eat well. Being a Jersey guy, living in Vegas, how can I do anything else? But this past Sunday, after picking three winners for you guys, I tucked into a meal at the fantastic Brezza, inside Resorts World Las Vegas, and it was particularly delicious. You sweep a weekend’s worth of bets and even the best meals taste a little bit better.

This week promises to be interesting. I’m picking all the teams we bet against last weekend and beat. What’s happening here exemplifies the term “any given Sunday.” The point is that on any Sunday any team can cover the spread – even if they got crushed the weekend before. I don’t care about the weekend before. I don’t have allegiances to teams. My only allegiance is to my bankroll.

Let’s raise a toast to last week’s losers being this week’s winners.

Here are three games I’m betting on this weekend where you can use the best US offshore sportsbooks to bet on them.

For more picks and analysis, check out my website KrackWins

KrackWins NFL Picks for Week 14

See below the best KrackWins NFL picks for week 14.

Chicago Bears +3 ½ vs. Detroit Lions

Chicago is coming off of a bye week. They’re well rested and looking forward to the game. I am going against the Lions here. I liked the Lions last week, but they are in for a battle on Sunday. Plus, they’ve been in some high scoring wars and are beaten up.

The Bears’ quarterback, Justin Fields, came back a month ago and his teammates are playing much better than they did without him. Not only is he one of the best rushing quarterbacks in football but he’s becoming a passing quarterback as well.

Then there is the revenge factor, which I love. Detroit beat Chicago in the fourth quarter a few weeks back — after the Bears pretty much dominated for most of the game. So, the Bears are out for revenge. Plus, they are playing at home and getting points. I like all the angles. This will be a grind-out game that will put some money in our pockets.

Seattle Seahawks +10 ½ vs. San Francisco 49ers

I pick ugly teams. I go against America’s sweethearts. Everybody thinks San Fran is the best team in the NFL, and maybe they are. But they played their mock Super Bowl last week against the Eagles. Now they’re playing a game they can look past.

I like Seattle at +10 ½. It’s more of a bet against San Francisco than it is for Seattle. I am going to be on the bookmakers’ side for this one. And I love being on the bookmakers’ side. Go Seattle!

Philadelphia Eagles +3 ½ vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Eagles, after losing last week, are looking to come back and beat up their division foe, the Dallas Cowboys. The most important part of this bet is that Dallas is a little bit of a fugazzi team. They hardly beat teams with winning-records, and they barely got past Seattle last week. They had a soft schedule at the start of the season and now they have a hard schedule for the end. They will be a giant bet-against for me in the playoffs too. I can’t wait for that.

