Named after the legendary French forward Raymond Kopa, the Kopa Trophy is presented to the best soccer player under the age of 21 in the previous season. Considering that former Ballon d’Or winners vote for the nominees, the Kopa Trophy Award is one of the most prestigious accolades there is.

On Wednesday (September 6), France Football announced the 10-man shortlist for the 2023 Kopa Trophy, with the list featuring some of the best young players in the business. The last two Kopa Trophy winners, Barcelona’s Pedri and Gavi, have both made the cut, while Real Madrid, too, have a couple of representatives in the running, with Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga also receiving nominations.

By the looks of it, the 2023 Kopa Trophy might be too close to call. However, there are a few names that stand out. Read on to meet the five favorites to win the award on October 30th.

#5 Eduardo Camavinga

Central midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was a godsend for Real Madrid in the 2022-23 season. The Frenchman, who has been playing as a midfielder all his career, unhesitantly served as a left-back during Ferland Mendy’s injury. His performance was so convincing that coach Carlo Ancelotti kept using him in that position even after Mendy was declared fit.

Camavinga featured in 59 matches for Los Merengues in all competitions last term, contributing with two assists.

#4 Elye Wahi

France U-21 international Elye Wahi fired on all cylinders in the 2022-23 season, deservedly earning a nomination for the 2023 Kopa Trophy Award. The 20-year-old center-forward was Montpellier’s leading light, scoring a whopping 19 times and claiming six assists in 33 matches across competitions. He finished the campaign as the league’s seventh-leading scorer.

Wahi reportedly had offers from many top teams around Europe, but he ultimately chose to stay in France with RC Lens.

#3 Gavi

Last year’s Kopa Trophy winner Gavi performed remarkably over the 2022-23 season, turning up every time Barcelona needed him. The Spaniard primarily operated as a central midfielder but also impressed playing on the left wing, chipping in with multiple assists. Gavi played 36 La Liga matches for the Blaugrana in the 2022-23 season, pitching in with two goals and four assists as Barca cruised to the title.

He also made his FIFA World Cup debut for Spain in Qatar. The 19-year-old scored in his first outing, helping La Roja to a massive 7-0 victory over Costa Rica.

#2 Jude Bellingham

By the narrowest of margins, Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham might edge out last season’s Kopa Trophy winner Gavi in the rankings. The 20-year-old central midfielder spent the 2022-23 season at Borussia Dortmund, dazzling fans with his creativity and the knack for the spectacular. He featured in 42 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 14 times and providing seven assists. He also made his mark for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He started all five matches for the Three Lions in Qatar, pitching in with a goal and an assist.

Having joined Los Blancos for a $110.39 million fee earlier this summer, Bellingham has emerged as the most impressive player in Spain. He has scored five times in four La Liga games so far, winning three Man Of The Match Awards and announcing himself as his team’s best player.

#1 Jamal Musiala

Arguably one of the most talented U-21 players in the world, Bayern Munich and Germany star Jamal Musiala could very well win the Kopa Trophy Award next month. The attacking midfielder was at his best for the Bavarians last season, scoring a remarkable 16 times and claiming 16 assists in 47 games across competitions. The 20-year-old scored the decisive goal in Bayern’s title-winning victory over FC Koln on Matchday 34.

Musiala was a handful for defenders at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well. He scored only once in three matches but completed a staggering 19 dribbles, 13 of which came in the 4-2 victory over Costa Rica. Given his performances for club and country over the last season, it will not be surprising if Musiala delivers the acceptance speech on October 30th.