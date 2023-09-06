Soccer

Real Madrid Star Joselu Names Player Who Should Have Won “Five Ballon d’Ors”

Sushan Chakraborty
Real Madrid striker Joselu Mato has heaped praise on teammate Toni Kroos, saying that the German midfield maestro should have won five Ballon d’Or awards.

Ballon d’Or is arguably the most respected individual accolade in football. Only four players have won the award in the last decade, three of whom did it as a Real Madrid player. Cristiano Ronaldo won the award four times (2013, 2014, 2016, 2017), Luka Modric once (2018), and Karim Benzema in 2022. Barcelona legend Lionel Messi won it thrice in 2015, 2019, and 2021, while the award ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Joselu Lauds “Level Headed” Toni Kroos

Despite being an integral part of Los Blancos’ midfield since 2014, Kroos has not even made the top-three list, let alone win the whole thing. Espanyol loanee Joselu does not think it is fair, claiming the German should have had not one, not two, but five Ballon d’Or awards to his name already.

Speaking to Spanish outlet Diario AS, the Spain international said:

Kroos should have five Ballon d’Ors!

He is an incredible player, capable of changing a game. He is one of the players who has caught my attention the most at Real Madrid. He never loses a ball and plays with a level-headedness that makes him different. It’s a pleasure to play with him.

Kroos has been excellent for Real Madrid this season

Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti has heavily relied on young players this season, regularly starting the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Fede Valverde, Jude Bellingham, and Eduardo Camavinga ahead of Kroos or Modric. In fact, Kroos has only started one game this season, in the 3-1 victory over Almeria on August 20. The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner shone brightly in that match, assisting Bellingham’s first goal of the game.

His brilliance once again came to the fore in Saturday’s (September 2) 2-1 victory over Getafe. Coming on at half-time, Kroos completely changed the complexion of the game, giving his team a lot more control and creating chances at will. The 33-year-old created a game-high seven chances in 45 minutes, hit the woodwork once, and emerged as the most accurate passer, completing 67 of 71 attempted passes.

